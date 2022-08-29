Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 - Best EX1 Sniper Class loadout

Season 5 of Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard is now in full effect following its highly publicized launch on August 24, 2022. The fifth and final season of Warzone and Vanguard brought in massive changes to the current meta with the introduction of the all-new prototype energy rifle, the EX1.

Using a battery-powered system instead of traditional bullets, using the EX1 results in rather unique gunfights, courtesy of the weapon's extensive customization options to suit any playstyle. The following article will provide players with the ideal build to use this new energy weapon as a Sniper Rifle.

Best EX1 Sniper build in Call of Duty: Warzone

The EX1 can be unlocked by players for free through the Warzone and Vanguard Season 5 Last Stand Battle Pass at Tier 15. Players can also unlock this weapon at Tier 5 by purchasing the premium Battle Pass, which also gives them the Epic 'Supercritical' EX1 weapon blueprint.

The EX1 stands out in the current meta due to its high bullet velocity, minimal projectile dropoff, and unique weapon attachments that even allows this weapon to be configured into an energy sniper rifle. With that being said, here is the best EX1 Sniper build in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5:

EX1 Recommended Attachments:

Muzzle - Magnified Relay

Magnified Relay Barrel - Charge Amp PV

Charge Amp PV Optics - Type 99 10.0x Telescopic

Type 99 10.0x Telescopic Stock - AC-Titanium Anchor

AC-Titanium Anchor Underbarrel - Carver Foregrip

Carver Foregrip Magazine - Royal-PV Cell Reserve Battery

Royal-PV Cell Reserve Battery Rear Grip - Granular Grip

Granular Grip Perk 1 - Shrouded

Shrouded Perk 2 - On-Hand

Starting off with the muzzle, the Magnified Relay provides better battery usage, allowing for more charge output by improving the ammo reserve. Simultaneously, it provides better horizontal recoil control. The Magnified Relay achieves this by trading it for sprint to fire speed, which is irrelevant since this build is focused on sniping.

The Charge Amp PV is the most important attachment for this build since it is responsible for constricting the shots into a hyper condensed beam, providing a high damage lethal projectile. With this enhanced damage, players will experience a stronger weapon kick and lower fire rate as well as their shots using more energy.

As for the optics, it is usually up to the player's preference, but since this is a sniper build, the Type 99 10.0x Telescopic attachment provides the maximum magnification. This optic is recommended for larger maps such as Caldera, and if the optic feels too magnified, players can opt for the 1913 Variable 4-8X scope instead.

Some available blueprints for the EX-1 in Warzone (Image via Activision)

To compensate for the increased recoil, the AC-Titanium Anchor stock and Carver Foregrip underbarrel helps improve the weapon's stability issues. Using the Granular Grip rear grip further boosts stability as well as recoil recovery.

The Royal-PV Cell Reserve Battery magazine is another important attachment for this build, increasing the weapon's ammo reserve and magazine ammo capacity. However, this bulkier battery results in slower movement and ADS speed.

With regards to perks, Shrouded as Perk 1 increases stealth by providing position concealment while firing and also giving the player increased ADS speed. To further enhance ADS speed, On-Hand should be equipped as Perk 2.

Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard Season 5 Last Stand is currently live and can be played on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

