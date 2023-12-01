Kai Cenat calls Adin Ross while streaming to check if he typed the N-word in chat

A clip from Kai Cenat's recent livestream is gaining traction on social media. In it, the Twitch streamer calls up Adin Ross after coming across a video of him seemingly typing the N-word in a game chat. The latter is known for frequently using the racial slur and went viral after saying it live on a stage a few weeks ago on his birthday while singing a song with rapper Chief Keef.

While browsing Reddit at the start of his most recent stream, Kai Cenat stumbled upon a clip of Adin allegedly typing the N-word in a chat. The former promptly called him up to clarify the situation, especially concerned about whether the incident had occurred this year.

With Ross being permanently banned from Twitch, Kai avoided using his real name and referred to him as "cousin" and said:

"N***a, that's 2023! Let me call my cousin real quick. Yo cousin, yo cousin. Are you busy right now or not?"

After Kai Cenat asked him what he thought about the video that showed him seemingly typing the N-word, Adin Ross pretended to be a different person and started bantering. He even told Kai to cancel himself for saying the racial slur but kept insisting that the chat message was around four years old. Here's what Adin said:

"Wow, he said the N-word? Cancel his a**! Wait, but that looks like it's from four years ago."

"It says 2023!": Kai Cenat confronts Adin Ross for allegedly typing the N-word in Xbox chat

Adin Ross has been embroiled in a fair few controversies over the years, and his N-word scandal from a few weeks ago may still be in the memories of many. It's also worth noting that he has doubled down on using the slur, claiming that he meant no disrespect by it. Adin has also stated that he was not going to apologize for using the word after getting a pass from Chief Keef.

Kai Cenat, however, confronted him about it later, asking him if he would say it on stream at the very moment. He was going for something similar after coming across the video that showcased an alleged chat interaction involving Ross where the Kick streamer appeared to have typed out the N-word.

Kai called him up while streaming on Twitch, referring to him as cousin, and said:

"Cousin, you know that Adin guy, right?"

Adin Ross was immediately down with some banter and started referring to himself in the third person:

"Yeah, f*ck that clown."

Timestamp 1:18:09

Kai Cenat proceeded to show the clip to Adin and asked:

"What do you think he means by this?"

The Kick streamer was quite stunned to see the chat but claimed that it was from years ago. Kai, however, was not having it and said:

"No, it says 2023!"

Adin Ross defended himself, claiming that the photo was essentially edited and said:

"What? Man, you know these Photoshops nowadays, bro."

This did seem to satiate Kai Cenat, who remarked:

"Oh, type sh*t. Okay, okay, okay. Alright, bro."

The clip was shared on X, formerly Twitter, with many viewers commenting on it. Here are some of the general reactions:

Adin Ross is one of the most controversial streamers on Kick. Here's a list of his most controversial takes that have landed him in hot water over the years.