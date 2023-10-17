"That's kind of f**ked up" - Kai Cenat shocked as Adin Ross says he'll use the N-word if given the "nod"

On October 17, 2023, Adin Ross connected with Kai Cenat via a voice call. During their conversation, Cenat brought up Ross' recent viral incident, in which he used the N-word. For context, on October 15, 2023, Ross hosted a special birthday livestream, during which Chief Keef performed. At one point, the American rapper brought the Kick streamer on stage. The Florida native seemingly said the slur while singing along with the musician.

Cenat brought up the situation and asked Ross if he would use the N-word if he gave him the "nod." Ross responded, saying:

"F**k! Right now? I think if we're at the club, Kai, and I'm drunk and we're singing Chief Keef... you know what? Yeah! With you in the club, yeah! Yeah, yeah!"

The Streamer of the Year was shocked after hearing what the 23-year-old said and remarked:

"That's kind of f**ked up, bro."

The Kick ambassador then immediately retracted his statement, claiming he meant no ill intent:

"Yeah, I don't mean no ill intent. Well, no, no, no! If it's offensive, I won't say it! I won't say. Only if you're comfortable with me saying it with a song."

"I said f**k it, and I let it rip" - Adin Ross discusses saying the N-word during his birthday celebration stream

Adin Ross recently addressed his latest controversy and burst out laughing while watching a video of himself using the N-word while singing along with Chief Keef. The streamer said it "felt amazing" to collaborate with the musician and added:

"That s**t was so hard, bro. Chat, I have to say it, it felt amazing. You know it did, it really felt amazing, just because, like, I was up there with literally one of the biggest, best, and the greatest artist ever. F**king legend!"

According to Ross, he asked Chief Keef if he could use the racial slur, and the rapper apparently approved:

"The fact that I was on stage with him and he just put the mic in my face and s**t. I'm like, 'F**k, bro!' I asked him, 'Are you sure, bro?' He said, 'Hell yeah!' I said f**k it and I let it rip, bro!"

Fans react to Kai Cenat confronting Adin Ross for using the N-word

Drama Alert's clip featuring the streamers' conversation has received significant traction. Here's what fans had to say about it:

This is not the first time Adin Ross has made headlines for using the N-word. The content creator received backlash on May 24, 2023, when fans heard him say the slur during an e-dating show on his Kick broadcast. He, however, refuted the claims.