Kai Cenat dares Twitch to ban him once again while watching IShowSpeed on livestream

Twitch star Kai Cenat returned to his channel with a livestream on April 28, 2023. During the broadcast, he showcased his most recent collaboration with YouTube sensation Darren "IShowSpeed" for the music video "Dogs." While reacting to the song, fans speculated that Cenat could potentially get suspended again since he was watching content featuring the indefinitely banned personality.

When Cenat saw this, he asserted that he would not get banned. He then challenged Twitch, stating that if he somehow ends up getting suspended, other content creators who reacted to the video should also be punished:

"I'm not getting banned! I'm not getting banned! If I get banned, everybody who I've seen react to this, better get banned too! And that's one of my dares, n****! I dare you! I f**king dare you! Oh, I dare you! I dare you!"

Why did Kai Cenat challenge Twitch to ban him for watching IShowSpeed on his channel?

The catalyst for Kai Cenat's decision to challenge Twitch can be traced back to a controversy that occurred in January 2023. After being banned for watching Ali "Gross Gore's" video, One True King (OTK) co-founder Matthew "Mizkif" took to his alternate channel to express his dissatisfaction with Twitch's policies.

Mizkif cited the example of Kai Cenat, who once invited IShowSpeed to his broadcast, and remarked:

"I'm like, 'How about the time when Kai Cenat literally had (IShow)Speed on stream?' Or, 'How they watched his streams single time they move?' You're telling me that not one person's reported them?"

Cenat was not happy when the Texas-based personality "snitched" on him and claimed that he never invited the YouTuber to his broadcast. The content creator went on to say that Mizkif's point of view was "weird":

"Bro, I'm going to say something about this, bro! I'm like, Yo, bro! That s**t is weird as f**k, bro! That s**t is weird, bro! Because I never had that n**** on my stream. Not once!"

Online community reacts to the streamer's dare

The clip, in which Kai Cenat challenged Twitch, has received a lot of attention on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. One Redditor joked that the GIF that got Sebastian "Forsen" banned from the platform should be sent to Cenat:

Another community member commented that the streamer was "allergic to accountability":

Some of the more relevant reactions were along these lines:

Kai Cenat was recently banned from Twitch on April 17, 2023. Fans initially speculated that he got suspended after he mocked the gift that the platform had sent him. However, some sources later confirmed that the Streamer of the Year was punished for "repeated explicit simulated s*xual activity in GTA."

