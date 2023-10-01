"Kick is so much better": Rumors about N3on reportedly joining Rumble for millions of dollars leaves fans in disbelief

Controversial streamer Ragnesh "N3on," or "Neon," made headlines on September 30, 2023, after rumors about his platform switch started trending on social media. Drama Alert on X (formerly Twitter) asked the community if the content creator should move to Rumble for $25 million. They then claimed rumors suggest that N3on "might" leave the Stake-backed livestreaming platform.

"Should Neon move to Rumble for $25M? Rumor is he might!"

The tweet has garnered significant traction, with hundreds of netizens sharing their thoughts. X user @WackoDZN said:

"Hell no, Kick is so much better, it's not even close."

"No way he's worth that much" - Fans express skepticism over rumors about N3on joining Rumble

N3on's popularity rose to prominence after he became a regular guest on Kick star Adin Ross' broadcasts this year. His divisive views have gone viral on several occasions, with one of the most contentious occurring on May 17, 2023.

Adin Ross collaborated with TikToker Ali C Lopez, during which Ragnesh went on a long rant and hurled insults at the latter. He said:

"I genuinely hope someone comes to your house and shoots you in the f**king head. You f**king hippo! Let me finish! I don't give a f**k about this fat b**ch! How do you wake up like that?! How do you not kill yourself?! Please tell me! Please f**king tell me!"

Three months later, on August 2, 2023, the 18-year-old left the online community concerned after a couple of people allegedly attacked and bullied him. N3on eventually announced his internet hiatus, calling himself a "disgrace" and a "joke."

Ever since he returned to content creation, N3on's popularity has skyrocketed. His recent collaboration with Nico "Sneako," Sky Bri, and Breckie Hill resulted in his Kick livestream attracting over 100,000 viewers.

On September 30, 2023, rumors began to circulate on X, claiming that Ragnesh was seemingly moving to Rumble:

One fan lauded the content creator, claiming his livestreams are amusing:

Others, meanwhile, were skeptical of the report, stating that the streamer is "no way worth that much." They added:

Here are some more fan reactions:

Readers should note that neither N3on nor Rumble has made an official announcement about the platform shift. Everything is pure speculation from the side of fans and members of the streaming community.