"Kick needs to focus on viewer experience": Fans react as Trainwreckstv claims upcoming streamer signings will "devastate" industry

Kick ambassador Tyler "Trainwreckstv" has made bold claims about the upcoming streamer signings on the platform. In a tweet posted on November 15, 2023, the Iranian-American personality announced the return of his popular podcast, SCUFFED Podcast. He also plans on hosting a $100,000 Counter-Strike 2 case opening.

Trainwrecktv then stated that the community can expect signings that will "devastate" the content creation industry. He also claimed that Kick is working to create a "natural eco-system" of viewership to assist "hardworking" streamers.

Here's what Trainwreckstv's tweet read:

"When I return, the SCUFFED Podcast is returning with me, along with a $100K USD CS2 case opening. Until then, expect some signings that will devastate the industry and assist in creating a natural eco-system of viewership to help *hardworking* small-mid size creators grow."

The 32-year-old's claims have garnered significant attention on X, with user @biggie_the_boss stating that the livestreaming platform does not need to sign prominent personalities to bring in viewers. Instead, it should concentrate on improving the viewer experience.

They wrote:

"Why do you guys keep thinking that signings will bring in viewers? It didn't work with Mixer because trickle-down viewership isn't a thing. Kick needs to focus on (the) viewer experience. Not bringing in more streamers or handing out partnerships."

"Bring viewership to Kick not only streamers" - Netizens weigh in on Trainwreckstv's bold claim about upcoming signings

It has been almost a year since Trainwreckstv announced the Stake-backed platform Kick. They have made significant strides in the livestreaming industry during their tenure, having signed some of the biggest names like Felix "xQc," Adin Ross, Kaitlyn "Amouranth," and, most recently, Nicholas "Nickmercs."

As mentioned earlier, Trainwreckstv hinted that more popular streamers would be joining the platform, referring to the upcoming signings as something that would "devastate" the sphere.

One fan was ecstatic to see which creators would be joining next:

Others, meanwhile, were looking forward to the return of the SCUFFED Podcast:

According to X user @djacksonweather, the platform needed to "iron out" a few things:

Another community member supported Trainwreckstv's claims, saying he should aim to bring viewers to Kick and not only streamers. They wrote:

"I'm holding you for word. Bring viewership to Kick not only streamers."

Some of the more pertinent reactions were along these lines:

Trainwreckstv is a well-known figure in the livestreaming community, best known for his Just Chatting and gambling content. While his Twitch broadcasts have been reduced significantly, he still has an impressive following of 2,131,395 fans on his channel.