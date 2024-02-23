Kick partners with Crusader Talent to bring 30+ of the top Old School RuneScape streamers to their platform

Kick seems to be making moves to attract more video gaming audiences after gaming talent management firm Crusader Talent announced that around 30 popular Old School RuneScape streamers have signed with the streaming platform. The non-exclusive deal has been described as the biggest investment in the OSRS community by a single brand.

This comes weeks after the game's developer Jagexwere was acquired by CVC Capital Partners and Haveli Investments for a whopping £900 million ($1.1 billion). The OSRS community has welcomed the news, with prominent streamers such as TastyLife calling it a "historic event for RuneScape" in the press release.

The Kick CEO Ed Craven also seems to be a big fan of the MMO, with the partner manager stating:

"As passionate, long-time supporters of OSRS, the Kick team is thrilled to announce our commitment to making a positive impact on the Old School RuneScape community. With our CEO and staff also sharing a love for RuneScape, we are deeply invested in supporting content creators of all sizes, from the smallest to the biggest."

TastyLife, 9Rain, SkillSpecs, and other top Old School RuneScape streamers join Kick

Old School RuneScape may be more than a decade old, but the MMORP still has a dedicated fan base, with popular content creators drawing in substantial viewer counts. As per SullyGnome, over the last 30 days, the OSRS category on Twitch had over 4.4 million hours watched, showcasing the potential of the genre.

Crusader Talent put out a press release to mark the occasion of the partnership, announcing that the non-exclusive Kick deal allows around 30 of the very top content creators in the community to stream on the relatively new streaming platform and get its benefits.

As a Twitch rival, one of the biggest upsides of making content on the Stake-backed platform is that it offers creators an impressive 95% to 5% revenue split, and Crusader Talent's Chief Executive stressed these benefits in the press release:

"We believe in the power of our creators to inspire engagement, spark collaboration, and drive innovation through live entertainment on Kick. We’re excited for this next chapter in livestreaming entertainment."

This, along with a myriad of other lucrative features, has led a multitude of streamers to sign non-exclusive deals with the platform. Here is a list of Old School RuneScape streamers associated with Crusader Talent who are set to join (or have joined) Kick:

SkillSpecs TastyLife Coxie 9Rain Rhys eliop14 EVScape Jessy ZoePancakes Prison Joe Katerena Elisa Westham Colonello Theoatrix Pip Happery Pan1c He Box Jonge Verf UIM Loki PoisonedPotion DitterBitter Ron Plays Games Abyss Stew Gunschilli Fuse Tellacon 25Buttholes Zayzed

With 31 of the top Old School RuneScape creators committing to streaming on the platform, it looks like Kick might just be becoming the new home for the OSRS streaming community.

While talking about it on the YouTube channel Behemoth, TastyLife explained why the deal was good for creators:

"Now I'm not going to waffle on about it too much especially since I am a part of it but I really think this is a great opportunity for a lot of RuneScape creators to safely explore full-time content creation and put their everything into streaming, which I am beyond excited for."

On top of the 31 Crusader Talent creators mentioned in the list, several other Old School RuneScape streamers have also signed contracts with Kick. This strategy is bound to pull a substantial amount of the OSRS audience to Kick, and complementary streams could further help the community grow on the platform.