“What is this bulls**t?” - Knut throws Tyler1’s pre-workout supplement Bloodrush in the trash

During the most recent Camp Knut livestream, Twitch streamer Knut Spildrejorde found a tub of Twitch star Tyler "Tyler1's" popular pre-workout supplement Bloodrush and threw it in the trash.

The Norwegian bodybuilder confronted Twitch content creator Eric "Erobb221" by showing him the pre-workout supplement he had found on the gym's premises. Erobb221 was taken aback when Knut stated:

"Erobb, what is this bulls**t I found over there? Is this a trash?"

Erobb221 is stunned after Knut dismisses Tyler1's pre-workout supplement

Camp Knut reached its 23rd day on August 16, and several well-known streaming personalities got together to work out. Professional strongman Hafþór "Thor" Björnsson also joined the fitness regime and acted as a coach for the group.

At the four-hour mark of the broadcast, Knut entered and was seen holding Tyler1's famous pre-workout supplement Bloodrush and asked Erobb221 what it was doing at the gym. The latter was astounded by the confrontation and responded by saying:

"Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, holy! No slander. No slander!"

Timestamp: 04:11:04

Knut went ahead and threw Bloodrush into the trashcan and mentioned:

"Come, I'll show you where this belongs. Chat this is..."

Erobb221 immediately picked up his supplement from the bin and started to wipe it clean. He exclaimed:

"Whoa, whoa! You did not pay for that."

Knut provided context to the Camp Knut cameraman and revealed that Erobb221 is Tyler1's brother:

"It's his brother who has made it."

The cameraman was surprised to hear this and panned the camera towards himself and said:

"Oh, he's T1's brother?! Huh! See, that is why I don't know anybody. I didn't Tyler1's brother is training here."

The streamers' amusing conversation ended, and the participants quickly resumed their intense exercise.

Fans react to the moment

The clip was posted on r/LivestreamFail, and more than 70 fans provided their take. Some Redditors claimed that the pre-workout was not up to the mark:

Others argued that Bloodrush is a standard supplement, and the problem lies in the marketing of the product:

Fans pointed to Knut's views on specific brands of workout supplements:

Community members wanted Tyler to team up with the renowned bodybuilding YouTuber No Plates No Dates to come up with a better formula:

Here are some more relevant fan comments:

Camp Knut is reaching its final phase. Several One True King members are pushing themselves to their limits. After closing the Austin, Texas streamer fitness camp, Knut will travel to Los Angeles, California, to host the next series of the 30-day-long workout regime.

