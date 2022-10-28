Korean Twitch streamer stunned after finding Pokimane poster at a store in Seoul

Korean Twitch streamer Jeong "Yoon" was in for a surprise while walking down the streets of Seoul when she found a poster of Pokimane at an ethnic dress shop.

Jeong was clearly stunned to see the Canadian streaming giant's face in a Korean shop with the words "Highly recommended!" emblazoned under her face. At a loss for words, she gradually approached the poster inside the shop and still couldn't find coherent words to explain what she was seeing.

"Oh Twitch? Pokimane?!?" What the! Whoa, what? Yo. Oh my god, I think maybe..."

"Good for business": Fans react to Pokimane poster in Korean shop

Imane "Pokimane" is a Twitch powerhouse and arguably one of the primary faces of the purple platform. Commanding over 9.3 million followers, she is the most followed female streamer on the streaming website and has been a beacon for women aspiring to make a career out of content creation.

Imane's trip to Korea this summer was a big hit among her fans as she tried her hand at IRL streaming from Seoul with fellow creators such as jakenbakeLIVE, AriaSaki, and iGumdrop. The group traveled around the the city eating, shopping and visiting heritage sites.

Known for its rich cultural history, visitors from foreign countries tend to immerse themselves in Korean culture by dressing up in ethnic wear and visiting historical sites. Pokimane and fellow streamers did the same on their last day of the trip, renting it from a shop. The group also had a memorable interaction with another shop owner down the road.

The poster in question (Image via 저뉸쓰_/Twitch)

It appears that Jeong Yoon found Pokimane's poster in that very shop and saw the poster which appeared to recommend their shop for traditional wear, even though Redditors from r/LivestreamFail pointed out that the streamers did not in fact rent it from that shop. Free_perception7124 writes:

The funny things is that they didn't even rent their outfits from this rental store, they used the rival one two stores down. They just accidentally bumped into the guy when walking down the street.

Many fans noted that the shopowner's business strategy was pretty "ruthless" and others thought that the plot was as good as a Korean drama where rival storeowners use celebrities to gain the upper hand.

One fan announced that they would buy anything from a shop recommended by the streamer.

Another Redditor explained that Korean restaurants in Canada hang up posters and autographs of celebrities who have used their establishment too.

Yoon's clip of finding the poster has garnered quite the attention among the streaming circles, having crossed 70,000 views within eight hours. The streamer produces a variety of content ranging from mukbangs to singing and rapping, and has a separate timeframe for English and Korean language streams.

