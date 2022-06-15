"You ever watch any American streamers?"- Pokimane and JakenBake interact with a Korean man about OfflineTV

Twitch star Pokimane has been living the life down in South Korea on her summer trip with IRL streamer JakenBakeLive and others. Along with AriaSaki and iGumdrop, they have been traveling, cooking, making food streams and exploring heritage sites together. Korea is known for its eclectic and spicy food, century-old temples, and as a scenic and one of the most beautiful vacation spots on Earth.

Imane has already had odd encounters with Koreans such as being streamsniped by a fan. This time, however, it was her and Jake's turn to embarrass people (and each other) as they questioned a retail worker about famous American streamers.

Korean man cannot recognise Pokimane and has no idea who JakenBake is

In a recent stream, both Jake and Poki visited a Nike store in Korea to get a new pair for her. The retail worker helping them notices the camera and streaming gear on them and asks about Twitch. Smelling banter, Jake asks him about his favourite streamer and then jokes about knowing him:

"Me and Faker are like best friends... No I am kidding, but I gave him a high five one time."

Jake further asked whether he knew any American streamers:

"You ever watch any American Streamers?"

The man answers PewDiePie:

"I just know PewDiePie."

As Poki tries on her shoe, Jake starts asking the man about her:

"Nice, what about Shroud?... What about Doublelift? .. What about OfflineTV, like Pokimane?"

Because everyone is wearing masks, the man has no idea he is actually standing in front of her. Yes, he knows her, the man answers:

"Oh, I've heard about Pokimane."

As the man keeps talking, Imane can be seen laughing behind her mask. The man then greets the chat and has a wholesome reaction when so many people say it back to him. Jake even gave him the opportunity to greet Faker, urging the chat to clip it and send it to the streamer:

"Someone clip it and ship it. Make sure Faker sees it."

Later in the stream, Poki tries to embarrass Jake by asking the man directly about him. But it hilariously backfires when the man says he has no idea about IRL streamers:

"Hey, do you watch any IRL streamers? ... Do you know JakenBake?"

He responded:

"No, never heard of him."

As the chat goes wild, Jake interjects.

"But you know Pokimane?"

To which he received an affirmative response:

"Yes."

Jake then cranks up the banter between him and Poki as he turns to tell the chat how impossible it is to compete with her:

"Fu**, sh**. Ah well, this is a battle we are never gonna win boys. We're never gonna win this one."

Chat rolling with laughter as Korean man cannot recognise Poki

The chat went wild after the man said he had heard of her but couldn't recognize her in front of him.

Chat laughing when the man cannot recognize Poki (Image via pokimane/Twitch)

They couldn't keep it together when he had no idea who Jake was either.

Chat laughs when Jake gets trolled (Image poki/Twitch)

The hilarious interaction ended after they left the store. Here's to hoping both of their IRL Korea streams are filled with such funny and wholesome interactions and not unpleasant ones.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far