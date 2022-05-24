League of Legends' brand new Ocean Song and Bel'Veth skins: Release date, expected price and more

League of Legends' skin releases are something that happen quite often. In fact, every two weeks, the developers reveal a brand new set of skins that are made available within the game in the next patch itself.

Following that same schedule, the developers have revealed the brand new Ocean Song skinline (basically Pool Party skins) for five different champions, along with a skin for the upcoming void jungler Bel'Veth. All of these skins will be released along with League of Legends' patch 12.11.

League of Legends @LeagueOfLegends



Ocean Song Yone

Ocean Song Nidalee

Ocean Song Seraphine

Ocean Song Zeri

Ocean Song Ashe Pool Party is ready to make a splash with new Ocean Song champions!Ocean Song YoneOcean Song NidaleeOcean Song SeraphineOcean Song ZeriOcean Song Ashe Pool Party is ready to make a splash with new Ocean Song champions!🌊 Ocean Song Yone🌊 Ocean Song Nidalee🌊 Ocean Song Seraphine🌊 Ocean Song Zeri🌊 Ocean Song Ashe https://t.co/sJzD2tPmvM

However, they are currently available on PBE (Public Beta Environment) for trial. Players can check out the skins and the animations and also provide feedback for the same to the developers.

Details regarding the upcoming Ocean Song and Bel'Veth skins in League of Legends

It is important to mention once more that these skins will only come out with patch 12.11 of League of Legends. This is something that is absolutely confirmed, unless something changes on account of urgency.

The champions who will be featuring in the skins include Yone, Ashe, Nidalee, Zeri and Seraphine. Along with this, Seraphine will also receive a Prestige Edition skin under the same name.

However, this will not be all, as Bel'Veth, the upcoming void jungler will also receive a brand new skin. She will not be part of the Ocean Song collection and will instead get a skin in the Battle Boss skinline.

League of Legends @LeagueOfLegends Ocean Song champs are the newest addition to the Pool Party! Catch the wave on the PBE Ocean Song champs are the newest addition to the Pool Party! Catch the wave on the PBE 🌊 https://t.co/Z3QfAxvAd9

The Ocean Song collection (which is basically the Pool Party skinline) is quite popular. Previous versions of the Pool Party skins are used quite exclusively by fans, which means they will be more than eager to buy those this time around as well.

Obviously, there is no doubt that the splash art for the skins are quite fabulous. However, this is something that is expected from Riot Games. In any case, fans can go to the PBE and try the skins out for themselves and see which one they like the most before making any decision.

Splash Art and expected prices

1) Ocean Song Yone, Nidalee and Seraphine

Ocean Song Yone (left), Nidalee (middle) and Seraphine (right) (Image via Riot Games)

Expected price: 1350 RP each

2) Ocean Song Ashe and Zeri

Ocean Song Ashe (left) and Zeri (right) (Image via Riot Games)

Expected price: 1350 RP each

3) Ocean Song Seraphine Prestige Edition

Splash Art will be updated once available

Expected Price: N/A

4) Battle Boss Bel'Veth

Battle Boss Bel'Veth (Image via Riot Games)

Expected Price: 1350 RP

It is important to mention that the prices for the skins are not yet known. Therefore, the ones mentioned here are based off predictions from previous skins as well as the animations as shown by League of Legends.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan