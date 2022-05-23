League of Legends MSI 2022 Rumble Stage Day 4 results: Evil Geniuses defeat T1, RNG book knockout berth

The fourth day of the Rumble Stage at League of Legends MSI 2022 has finally come to an end. It is safe to say that this was probably the most interesting day among all the others in the tournament.

The biggest shock of the day was Evil Geniuses defeating T1 in a nail-biting thriller, as the North Americans proved that they could bring forth upsets as well.

Apart from that, RNG seems to be in devastating form as the Chinese champions have locked in the knockout berth, though the first spot is still not locked in yet.

G2 Esports seems to be mentally broken, as it was another disastrous day for the Europeans. Once PSG Talon ended the undefeated streak for the team, everything fell apart, and now G2 Esports is dangerously close to getting knocked out from the Rumble Stage.

Results, standings, and overview of teams after day 4 of Rumble Stage at League of Legends MSI 2022

The standings after day 4 of the Rumble Stage at MSI 2022 have been provided in the table below:

Team Name Matches Played Win-Loss RNG 8 7-1 T1 8 5-3 Evil Geniuses 8 4-4 G2 Esports 8 4-4 PSG Talon 8 3-5 Saigon Buffalo 8 1-7

Thus, as it stands, RNG is the undisputed king of League of Legends MSI 2022 as of now. The League of Legends LPL 2022 Spring Split champions are looking to defend the MSI title again, and no one seems to be even close to defeating this team.

T1 seems to continue its 50-50 form as the Korean juggernauts lost to Evil Geniuses today in embarrassing fashion but then crushed G2 Esports in dominant style. Gumayusi is back once more, as once he got put on his signature Aphelios, G2 Esports stood no chance.

Evil Geniuses seems to be gaining its form back as the LCS champions demolished T1 through heroics from Danny on his Jinx. The massive community outcry regarding the fall of Jinx and Aphelios was overly exaggerated as those are still way better picks ahead of things like the Kalista or Jhin.

G2 Esports is the team that is looking to be in shambles. It is a massive turn of events as the team that was touted as the best two days back is suddenly looking like the worst. G2 Esports lost to PSG Talon yet again and was demolished by T1.

The LEC champions have been mentally broken, and things are looking grim for this team. Suddenly G2 Esports is making major mistakes concerning map play, and champion picks. Flakked, arguably the best team fighting ADCs in the tournament, is being put on Kalista and Jhin, which is not working.

G2 Esports seem to be suffering from the syndrome where the entire team is suddenly repeating the same mistakes again and again and hoping for something better.

Finally, PSG Talon is the team that seems to be the punching bag for everyone barring G2 Esports. The PCS champions broke the mental fortitude of the Europeans, but that is all it has achieved.

Lastly, Saigon Buffalo deserves some praise today, as despite getting knocked out of the tournament, the League of Legends VCS representatives put on some good performances today. The team almost defeated RNG and demolished PSG Talon, which showcases that this roster will only improve in the future.

As it stands, PSG Talon, G2 Esports, and Evil Geniuses are all in contention for the knockout spots. However, PSG Talon and Evil Geniuses are currently in a much better situation as G2 Esports's mental breakdown seems to have had adverse effects on the decision-making of the LEC champions.

Considering how Saigon Buffalo and Evil Geniuses have played, G2 Esports might lose to both teams tomorrow. With a lot of permutation and combination remaining, the final day of the Rumble Stage at League of Legends MSI 2022 will be an interesting affair.

