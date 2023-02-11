Riot Games has released a hotfix for Aurelion Sol and Annie within a couple of days after the launch of League of Legends patch 13.3.

The patch saw nerfs to champions like Kassadin, Annie, Amumu, and K'Sante. Meanwhile, others such as Alistar, Le Blanc, and Pyke have received buffs.

The League of Legends community was eager to express their thoughts on a few changes. Due to this, Riot Games released a hotfix to address the performance issues with Aurelion Sol and Annie after the release of patch 13.3.

Aurelion Sol's overtly powerful gameplay has been going well since he went live on League of Legends's PBE. Prominent streamers' content and other clips going viral demonstrate the champion being overpowered, despite the fact that he is intended to be a scaling mid-late game mage.

According to the community, since his rework, the champion is undoubtedly one of the most powerful champions ever released. Regardless of how players reacted to the PBE release of Aurelion Sol, the character was not toned down significantly.

He is an instant ban/pick champion in the ranked solo queue, as predicted, with a 22.8% pickrate, 41.9% banrate, and a 53.30% winrate in all ranks for midlane. It's safe to say that these hotfixes were required to properly balance him.

Annie, too, has been in desperate need of a hotfix. The champion has grown in strength following her mini-rework in League of Legends patch 13.2. The AP scaling ratio for her E and R were too powerful, with a 55.87 winrate for midlane and a 55.08% winrate for support at all rankings.

Full details on League of Legends patch 13.3's Aurelion Sol and Annie hotfix

Matt Leung-Harrison @RiotPhroxzon Annie and ASol hotfixes are out.



They should be reflected on the patch notes once the localization is done. Annie and ASol hotfixes are out. They should be reflected on the patch notes once the localization is done. https://t.co/krXe05cBJC

Annie

Armor/Level: 5.2 >> 4.7

E (Molten Shield) Mana cost: 40 >>> 60/65/70/75/80

E (Molten Shield) Shield potency AP ratio: 55% >>> 40%

Aurelion Sol

HP/Level: 106 >> 100

Q (Breath of Light) Burst proc AP ratio: 50% >> 40%

E (Singularity) AP ratio: 40% >> 25%

E (Singularity) Stacks from units dying inside:

Epic monster: 10 >> 5

Large monster: 5 >> 3

R2 (The Skies Descend): Slow: 75% >> 50%

Overall, this hotfix has introduced a few nice updates to fans of Aurelian Sol and Annie. Despite the fact that both of these champions received hotfixes, Annie has been nerfed. Players should keep in mind that these picks will continue to be strong in their respective categories.

Annie's E (Molten Shield) has been nerfed, however, largely for her support role, since she's still pretty powerful in midlane. Also, one of the primary reasons she became such a great choice following her mini-rework in League of Legends patch 13.2 was because of the AP ratios in her R, as Tibbers is undoubtedly one of the reasons she has been doing so well recently.

Aurelion Sol is also likely to remain a popular League of Legends pick. This is because he has gained more sustainance to combat his early game. Further, he has been balanced by nerfs regarding his AP ratios on his E, cutting the slow on his R2 from 75% to 50%, and completely nerfing his jungling ability.

