League of Legends teases upcoming "boyband" skin line: Expected release date, champions, and more

League of Legends fans that enjoyed skinlines such as K/DA and True Damage can rejoice once again as a "boyband" skin collection is expected to be released as part of the Worlds 2023 event. It is set to feature some of the most popular male champions that the title has right now. Riot Games has been giving cryptic hints of the potential members and thematics of the boyband ahead of the expected release.

Here is everything you need to know about the rumored League of Legends boyband skin line.

Kayn, Yone, and more expected to feature in new League of Legends boyband skinline

The League of Legends champions that are expected to be in this brand new skin collection as of now are:

Kayn

Ezreal

Sett

Yone

K'Sante

Aphelios

All six champions are highly popular amongst the game's community. Kayn is one of the most played junglers for his cool visuals and satisfying kit. His edgy looks and mannerisms make him a huge poster boy for big skinlines. Kayn is also set to be the champion that will receive the Legendary skin for this collection. Ezreal has been one of the most recognizable and widely played ADCs for a very long time. The Prodigal Explorer has already featured in a plethora of skin universes, such as Star Guardian, PsyOps, and Battle Academia.

Similarly, Sett is a pretty popular top lane bruiser renowned for his muscular looks and extremely tough personality. The Boss has been the recipient of some great skins in the past. Finally, Yone is an incredibly famous champion that gets constant playtime in solo queue and competitive play. The champion features flashy playmaking abilities and insane carry potential making him a top-tier pick. Due to this, the Unforgotten has received a lot of premium skins such as Dawnbringer and Ocean Song.

K'Sante is one of the most played top laners in competitive play and also boasts a solid presence in solo queue. He has not received a skin since Empyrean and Prestige Empyrean, which was released during his introduction to the game. Aphelios is a popular marksman known for his unique playstyle and unbelievable damage output in the right circumstances. His relationship with Sett has a chance to develop in this new skinline, as evidenced by their bonding in the Spirit Blossom skin universe.

Expected release date for rumored League of Legends boyband skinline

The rumored boyband skinline is expected to be released on November 8, 2023, via Patch 13.22 as part of the League of Legends Worlds 2023 event. This would also mean that October 24, 2023, would be the date of release on the PBE servers for early testing.

If the rumor is to be believed, the expected boyband skinline will follow the Café Cuties skin collection, which is set to go live with the release of Patch 13.21.

As it is with every rumor, all information should be taken with a grain of salt until officially confirmed. However, the teasers posted by Riot Games to the buildup of this potential skinline look very promising and have the makings of a great skin bundle that will entice plenty of fans to purchase it in-game.