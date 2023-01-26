League of Legends will update BE prices for beginner friendly champions to make them more accessible

In a recent Reddit post, League of Legends developer Truexy stated that he and Riot August would be working to adjust the Blue Essence (BE) prices for the beginner-friendly champions to make them more accessible to new players.

BE is an important currency in League of Legends that is used to purchase and unlock champions. However, the BE prices for some older champions may be outdated.

Spideraxe @Spideraxe30 Riot Truexy notes him and August are working on updating the BE pricing for champs in order beginner friendly more accessible Riot Truexy notes him and August are working on updating the BE pricing for champs in order beginner friendly more accessible https://t.co/swyU7Gnbvi

Certain champions, despite being easy to play, have very high BE requirements. Unfortunately, the only way to earn BE is by leveling up your account. This means that unlocking a champion can take quite a while and be a daunting task for a new player.

League of Legends updating BE prices to modern standards can also have negative consequences

League of Legends, which celebrated its 10th anniversary in January 2023, has released numerous champions over the years. In the past, each champion had a specific BE cost that was determined based on factors such as age, popularity, and difficulty.

In the current day, however, every champion is priced at 6300 BE. While this may not be a significant cost for experienced players who have been playing the game for several years, obtaining the amount can be a challenge for new players who are just starting out.

Jo @JosiahDraws @Spideraxe30 I wouldn't be surprised if instead of making the easy champs cheaper, they're just gonna make the difficult champs 3x more expensive. @Spideraxe30 I wouldn't be surprised if instead of making the easy champs cheaper, they're just gonna make the difficult champs 3x more expensive.

When the developers of League of Legends announced plans to adjust BE prices to modern standards, it raised many questions in the community. This is because all champions are currently priced at 6300 BE, and setting the older champions at the same level as the newer champions could be considered unreasonable.

On the one hand, the developers of League of Legends have stated that they want to make easier champions like Yuumi more accessible. This leaves some uncertainty about what specific changes they will make. One possibility is that older champions could be added to a Battle Pass, but this could introduce other issues.

Another possibility is that fans may be interpreting the developer's statement too literally and that the prices for older champions may just get significantly reduced. Overall, it is yet to be seen exactly how the developers will adjust the BE prices.

lmao @k1t3k1t3 @Spideraxe30 Modern standard? So now they’re gonna be locked behind battle pass? Xd @Spideraxe30 Modern standard? So now they’re gonna be locked behind battle pass? Xd

This is something that is absolutely necessary since characters like Ahri, Yuumi, Lucian, Veigar, and Syndra should not be costly to obtain. For example, Yuumi (a champion who is supposed to be beginner friendly) is currently priced at 6300 BE.

The problem with this is that if a new League of Legends player has to play the game for a week or two just to unlock a new champion, the grind can get tedious. The game should cater to older players, but at the same time, new players should not have such a high barrier to entry.

Players always have the option to link their League of Legends account to Xbox Game Pass and obtain all the champions for cheap. However, this is not a permanent solution since you have to sign up for a monthly or yearly subscription in order to continue obtaining the benefits.

🪐ReturnToGlory 👑 @MerryOtakuOW @Spideraxe30 This sounds like a good idea, but the phrase "modern standards" makes me worried. @Spideraxe30 This sounds like a good idea, but the phrase "modern standards" makes me worried.

In any case, there is no tentative date on when these changes will arrive. However, there is a strong chance this BE pricing update will arrive sometime during the tail end of season 13.

Poll : 0 votes