"Couldn't go live without him instantly harassing me": JustaMinx opens up about Twomad harassing and threatening her

After James "Jameskii" accused her of allegedly obstructing police investigations in the Twomad case, Twitch streamer Rebecca "JustaMinx" has finally opened up about her experiences with the recently deceased YouTuber. In a long post on X, Rebecca derided those who have been calling out the dead content creator at a time when his family is mourning him and justified her harsh criticism of Twomad.

For context, JustaMinx was accused by James "Jameskii" of influencing Muudea Sedik, better known as Twomad, who was found dead in his home by law enforcement earlier this week. While she already spoke out against the allegations, a clip of her bad-mouthing the now-dead YouTuber went viral, causing a lot of backlash.

In response, she wrote:

"I couldn't take ANY calls without the threat I'd answer to him. I couldn't go live without him instantly harassing me or potentially showing up to my house but for some reason people dont want to provide those clips."

For those wondering, here is the clip shared by Jameskii where she can be heard saying:

"Sure. (Twitch chatter's name), if you support rape... and him holding a gun to her head... yeah, I hope he gets help, too. And by help, I mean I hope he learns how to tie a noose... in a video game."

"I don't blame myself for being pushed to that point": JustaMinx addresses viral clip of her disparaging Twomad

The first part of the post (image via JustaMinx)

Rebecca herself acknowledged in the post that she suffers from mental issues and noted that while it made her speak ill of her stalker, she did not intend to "slander" a man who had recently passed away:

"twomads passing was a shock that no one was prepared for and despite the fact he was an absolute dickhead I was shocked to see ppl jump to slander him without even mourning his death or thinking about his family. even being a victim of him myself, i just still think his family should have been considered."

After talking about the various mental issues he was dealing with, JustaMinx addressed the viral clip, stating that she did not mean to sound malicious:

"There's only so much a human can tolerate and absorb before it impacts their own mental health. it's no secret I have my own mental health issues and a problem with not thinking before i speak. But that doesn't make me a malicious person."

The second part of the post (Image via Justaminx/X)

She claimed the non-stop stalking had taken a toll on her and that the clip was a result of her emotions getting the best of her:

"Ignorant definitely. naive? also sure but malicious? I dont think so. Even in the heat of my emotions being stalked non stop by him what I said is something I do regret in the clip that's making its rounds."

JustaMinx noted that while she could not take back the things said in the clip, she did not feel any guilt for the emotions expressed in it:

"I cant take back those words now but obviously I was frustrated. I'm aware it's not an excuse and I know why it was wrong and insensitive to say something like that but even now I don't feel guilt because I didnt cause his death. It was just wrong to say and terrible timing. Do I wish I could take it back? yea but I also dont blame myself for being pushed to that point"

At the end of the long post, she reiterated her disappointment with Jameskii for accusing her of interfering with the law:

"I also still dont understand how i f**ked with the lawsuit and am disappointed Jameskii just said that with no evidence"

The post has generated quite a lot of attention on social media, with many fans and others in the community reacting differently. Here are some of the general reactions.

Clips of Twomad hinting at his drug abuse have gone viral following his death, with many fans expressing shock and dismay.