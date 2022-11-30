Maokai buffs in League of Legends PBE look to enhance his potential as a jungler

In an effort to enhance the performance of tanks in League of Legends, Riot Games has significantly buffed Maokai. These buffs are meant to enhance his potential as a jungler and improve his performance in the meta.

The buffs are currently available in the PBE (Public Beta Environment) version of the game. However, they will be released alongside patch 12.23, which is going to come out on December 7, 2022.

Spideraxe @Spideraxe30 Maokai buffs:

- P heal health ratio increased from 4% - 10% to 4% - 12%

- Q base damage increased from 65 - 245 to 70 - 270

- Q bonus monster damage increased from 80 - 160 to 120 - 200 Maokai buffs:- P heal health ratio increased from 4% - 10% to 4% - 12%- Q base damage increased from 65 - 245 to 70 - 270- Q bonus monster damage increased from 80 - 160 to 120 - 200 https://t.co/qF61IubEFD

It goes without saying that League of Legends fans are extremely pleased with these changes. Jungle Maokai is something they have been requesting for a long time, and these changes will deliver exactly that.

Full details regarding jungle Maokai in League of Legends PBE

Before proceeding any further, it is important to mention the changes to Maokai in League of Legends PBE.

Maokai changes in League of Legends patch 12.23 PBE cycle

The changes are as follows:

P heal health ratio increased from 4% - 10% to 4% - 12%

Q base damage increased from 65 - 245 to 70 - 270

Q bonus monster damage increased from 80 - 160 to 120 - 200

There are two key factors that players need to take note of. The first one is the heal ratio from the passive. This change will improve Maokai's durability and his presence in fights.

The best part about the change is that the buff isn't particularly game-breaking. In fact, this heal ratio was actually reduced in patch 12.20 to its current value of 4%-10%. That change greatly hurt his performance, and fans asked the developers to reconsider the decision. With the recent buff, it seems that Riot Games now believes that the initial nerf was unnecessary.

The buff will help Maokai quite a lot in the top lane as well. When it was nerfed previously, the champion fell out of the meta almost immediately.

AREOPIORIRTYTO @areopior @Spideraxe30 heal revert would have been enough but this q dmg buff will also help waveclear without bamis so overall spot on @Spideraxe30 heal revert would have been enough but this q dmg buff will also help waveclear without bamis so overall spot on

The most notable change to Maokai is the increased monster damage. This buff will enhance Maokai's jungle clear speed by a significant margin and place him among the best champions in the game.

He should now be able to clear the jungle camps by the three-minute mark, which is absolutely vital in League of Legends pre-season 2023, primarily because of the Scuttle Crab changes. Apart from this, the increased base damage of his Q will enhance his wave clear and improve his viability in the top lane.

Daniel Ortega @DanielSebOrtega @Spideraxe30 The return of Mao JG lmao. 45 to 65 more dmg on Q's @Spideraxe30 The return of Mao JG lmao. 45 to 65 more dmg on Q's

Overall, the changes are a lot more skewed towards enhancing his viability in the jungle. However, the changes will also ensure that he has a stronger lane presence, and Maokai will likely end up being a versatile champion in update 12.23.

Poll : 0 votes