Watch: MasterChef Season 2 contestant reveals he was verbally abused by the story producer while on the show

Twitch streamer and MasterChef Season 3 winner Christine Ha hosted a recent livestream on June 1. She is known as therealblindcook on Twitch.

She was joined by Benjamin "Ben" Starr, a former MasterChef Season 2 contestant. He spoke about his cooking experience on the reality show and revealed what goes on behind the scenes.

MasterChef Season 2 contestant Ben Starr talks about his experience on the competitive cooking show

Christine hosted a watch party featuring the seventh episode of Season 3 of the competitive cooking show and was joined by Ben Starr, a former MasterChef contestant.

As the professional cooks conversed and talked about their respective experiences, Ben Starr revealed some details of what happened behind the scenes during Season 2.

He spoke about another contestant who was eliminated because of the intense competition. This level of stress did not sit well with Ben, and he was looking for a way out of the show. The Season 2 contestant mentioned:

"The judges didn't like it and they decided to eliminate him and by that point on the show, I was like, 'Guys, I'm out. I'm not cut out for this like, cutthroat stuff, like, I'm a lover, I cook because I love people.'"

Ben stated that he wanted to get eliminated from the show and was ready to go home and mentioned:

"So I'm ready to go home, I had begged them to eliminate me early and they wouldn't do it and I said listen..."

The former Masterchef contestant revealed some bits about the conversation he had with the story producer:

"I said to the story producer. I said, 'Listen, we can stay, it'll be great on television. I will give up my apron so that Alvin can have another chance to be on the show because he deserves it more than I do, he's a better cook than me, he knows more than I do and he's great.'"

Moving forward, Ben Starr talked about the story producer and how she denied his request to withdraw from the show and began verbally abusing him:

"So Yas (Yasmine) comes out of the production trailer and she's like, 'What the f**k is this about you wanting to give up your apron? We've already decided that Alvin is going home and there's nothing you can do about it! So, shut the f**k and get back in the MasterChef kitchen and do your f***ing job!'"

Christine was taken aback and exclaimed after hearing what Ben had to say about his experience in the MasterChef kitchen. The conversation between the professional chefs continued and the content creator continued to stream for an hour more.

Fans react to Ben Starr's revelation

Some fans on r/LivestreamFail were amazed to hear the former contestant's story and believed that the competitive cooking show was not scripted.

Redditors discussed various reality shows.

Fans revealed the name of the story producer.

Christine Ha began streaming on Twitch in 2021 and has streamed for 33 hours on the livestreaming platform. She mostly streams in the Just Chatting category and often cooks on stream. She currently has 18.6k followers and averages 355 viewers per stream.

