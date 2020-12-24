Fortnite Season 5 theories suggest Midas is still alive

Everyone remembers Midas being eaten alive by a shark in Fortnite Season 3 before Shadow Midas made an entry during the Fortnitemares event. But the question remains, is Midas truly dead?

Midas could still be alive and well in the world of Fortnite

Agent Jonesy and Midas both appear in the Black Panther trailer 👀 pic.twitter.com/rfub942smo — Fortnite News (@FortniteINTEL) December 22, 2020

In the above photo, Midas is seen standing alongside Storm and Iron Man, which can easily bring anyone to the conclusion that he isn't in fact dead.

However, people still remember that Midas was seemingly eaten by a shark in Fortnite, so how could he still be alive? Here's the part where Reddit stepped in and tried solving one of the biggest mysteries in Fortnite.

According to a few individuals on Reddit, Midas isn't dead. As per the concept of the loop in Fortnite, everyone on the Fortnite island is stuck in a time loop, so they don't truly die. Whenever they die, they just respawn and lose their memory.

Image via Reddit (r/FortniteBR)

However, there's another theory that is doing rounds. According to this theory, Midas has escaped the loop, and now multiple snapshots of him exist.

Image via Reddit (r/FortniteBR)

So despite the shark eating him, it does look like Midas is alive at this point. Every single theory that eludes to his death mentions how people cannot die because of the loop in Fortnite. Or even if he's escaped, there are multiple snapshots of him in the loop. So technically, as of now, Midas isn't dead.

Epic Games have a nice habit of dropping such bombs with hidden clues which send the entire community into a deduction frenzy. The entire Fortnite community also comes up with really interesting theories to answer these bombs which the developers drop.

Midas was seen in the Black Panther reveal trailer. It was Epic Games' tribute to Chadwick Boseman, who played the role of Black Panther in the Marvel movies before sadly passing away earlier this year.

