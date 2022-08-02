Minecraft star Karl Jacobs has partnered with Dark Horse Comics to launch Time Traveler Tales

The streaming community was delighted to hear that Minecraft star Karl Jacobs has partnered with Dark Horse Comics to launch a new comic series titled Time Traveler Tales.

The surprising announcement came via Dark Horse Comics' official Twitter handle earlier today. The publication further stated that the comic series has been inspired by Karl Jacob's Twitch series, Tales from the SMP.

Dark Horse Comics @DarkHorseComics Revealed TODAY on @KarlJacobs_ live stream: we're partnering on a new comic series called Time Traveler Tales! Inspired by his Twitch series, Tales From The SMP, written by @DaveScheidt , art by Kelly and Nichole Matthews of @kickingshoes . More details to come! Revealed TODAY on @KarlJacobs_ live stream: we're partnering on a new comic series called Time Traveler Tales! Inspired by his Twitch series, Tales From The SMP, written by @DaveScheidt, art by Kelly and Nichole Matthews of @kickingshoes. More details to come! https://t.co/PQFHTmYo2T

Karl posted a humble response to the announcement and claimed that this has been his lifelong dream and lauded the team members responsible for producing the series.

Karl Jacobs talks about the production team working on Time Traveler Tales

During a recent livestream on August 1, Karl Jacobs revealed the title of the comic book series and shed some light on the team members working on the venture. He started by introducing the writer, Dave Schiedt, and stated:

"Dave Schiedt everybody! He's written comics for Adventure Time, Avatar: The Last Airbender, he wrote Star Wars: Legends comics, he's awesome. He's done some original stuff as well, he's awesome. The script that he wrote for this is f***ing crazy! Okay? It's bonkers! He's like super credited, he's done so much, he's awesome."

Following this, Karl spoke about the artists working on the comics:

"Okay, ladies and gentlemen, from Pacific Northwest, twin artists actually. They're actually twins working together, from Kicking Shoes, Kelly and Nicole Matthews. They work for Boom Studios, they did the art for Magic Treehouse: The Graphic Novel. They worked on a ton of other stuff as well. Check it out, they're called Kicking Shoes. They are super cool!"

Karl Jacobs discussed working with Dark Horse Comics and revealed that he grew up reading their comics and that they are his favorite publishers of all time.

Fans on Twitter shared their excitement for Karl Jacobs' comic book series

With more than 1,200 fans replying to Dark Horse Comics' update, the announcement went viral on the social media platform and several Twitter users congratulated Karl for his upcoming comic book series.

Minecraft content creator and fellow Dream SMP member Sapnap's message, in particular, attracted thousands of likes.

100 Thieves content creator Tina "TinaKitten" was proud of Karl's upcoming venture.

Ironmouse, a popular Twitch VTuber, praised the Minecraft content creator, and the latter expressed interest in playing games together on stream:

VTuber Ironmouse reacts to the Minecraft star's comic book announcement (Image via Twitter)

MrBeast's culinary endeavor, Feastables, requested access to advanced copies, and Karl proposed a solution..

Content creator Antfrost said that the announcement was "cool and epic."

Several fans couldn't contain their excitement and wished to read the comic books as soon as possible.

One Twitter user wanted to buy the comic book, and they were willing to give away all of their Robux.

Some fans finally found a reason to visit their nearby comic book store.

bellaviamc @bellaviamc @DarkHorseComics @KarlJacobs_ @DaveScheidt @kickingshoes finally a reason to go to the comic book store at my mall @DarkHorseComics @KarlJacobs_ @DaveScheidt @kickingshoes finally a reason to go to the comic book store at my mall 😍

Dark Horse Comics is a globally popular comic book publication, and it is currently the fourth largest publishing firm in the United States. Dark Horse Comics has released popular comics based on Terminator, Star Wars, Aliens, Predators, and Avatar: The Last Airbender.

