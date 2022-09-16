Minecraft streamer Dream faces backlash for allegedly commercializing childhood pictures via custom-made bracelet

Minecraft legend Dream is under fire on social media for selling a members-only bracelet on his official merchandise page. The reason? It is also a USB device that contains "baby pictures" and digitized versions of his childhood memorabilia, such as emails and books he used to write on or owned.

The bracelet is only available to members of the Dream Smile Club, which is a tiered subscription service. It is aimed at providing extra benefits to fans who regularly shop at his store for clothes or any other merchandise.

To buy the bracelet, one needs to have at least a silver-level membership, which is the lowest tier of subscription and costs $15.99. The product itself costs an extra $25, making the effective cost of the product $40.99 before shipping.

According to the bracelet's page on the official merchandise shop, the item comes with a 4 GB flash drive that has "special Dream content." The content includes the streamer's old pictures and belongings.

Here is how the shop describes the content:

"Contents include Baby pictures, some chapters from Dream's old books, childhood emails, old gaming screenshots, pictures/memes from Dream's camera roll and more!"

Dream's decision to use his childhood photos as a way to entice fans to subscribe to the service and buy the bracelet has forced many to call him out.

A lot of people are not impressed with the move, and some have even insinuated that selling baby pictures for money basically amounts to a se* crime.

Streamer Jawsh tweeted about the subject and explained that buying USB sticks with such pictures isn't just weird and creepy but also borderline illegal.

Jawsh @Its_Jawsh “ERM… THE FIRST THING YOU THINK OF WHEN YOU SEE BABY PICTURES IS PREDATORS???”



No, but its definitely the first thing I think of when I hear about people going online to buy a usb drive with pictures of infants on it lmao. “ERM… THE FIRST THING YOU THINK OF WHEN YOU SEE BABY PICTURES IS PREDATORS???”No, but its definitely the first thing I think of when I hear about people going online to buy a usb drive with pictures of infants on it lmao.

Twitter debates whether Dream's upcoming bracelet with baby pictures is a step too far

It is not uncommon for content creators to make and sell their official merch through various marketing strategies. Sentinels Valorant player TenZ recently released his own merch after an elaborate promotion that involved creating a whole manga to create suspense.

With over 30 million subscribers on YouTube, Dream is one of the biggest Minecraft content creators out there and has numerous fans who would want to buy his merch. To that end, he has many things in his official merchandise shop to cater to the community.

Incidentally, that is one of the talking points for the current baby pictures debate. The 23-year-old's supporters insist that celebrities are known for selling such content to their fans, and people who are mad at him for doing it do not understand his customers.

Here are a few fans who think haters are making a mountain out of a mole hill:

maura! @gnfssworld @Its_Jawsh hate to say it but a lot of celebrities do it … just because dream does it it’s weird?? @Its_Jawsh hate to say it but a lot of celebrities do it … just because dream does it it’s weird??

BlaxkGem @BlaxkGem @Its_Jawsh This was meant to be a wholesome “look how I started” I was gaming and writing stories since I was young type thing. Y’all turned it into something so evil. No one is making this weird except the people that automatically assume the worst. Baby photos ≠ pedophilic content @Its_Jawsh This was meant to be a wholesome “look how I started” I was gaming and writing stories since I was young type thing. Y’all turned it into something so evil. No one is making this weird except the people that automatically assume the worst. Baby photos ≠ pedophilic content

TheJacobSurgenor @thesurgeonimnot @Its_Jawsh Truthfully, I don’t really care all that much that he’s doing it, the baby pictures I imagine was just a thought of “wouldn’t it be funny if I did this lol”, I mean, it’s attached alongside memes. It’s weird to assume it’s automatically pedophillic to attach them in this @Its_Jawsh Truthfully, I don’t really care all that much that he’s doing it, the baby pictures I imagine was just a thought of “wouldn’t it be funny if I did this lol”, I mean, it’s attached alongside memes. It’s weird to assume it’s automatically pedophillic to attach them in this

Slender || Brent 🎲 @borahae_slender @oreo__boo @Its_Jawsh seriously i don't get why people are upset about this.. Dreams item is like a kpop special membership gift like a photo album or special clips taken by an idol.. @oreo__boo @Its_Jawsh seriously i don't get why people are upset about this.. Dreams item is like a kpop special membership gift like a photo album or special clips taken by an idol..

Others refused to believe that it was anything but a weird attempt at a cash grab.

The content creator is known for hiding his face. So it makes sense that die-hard fans would be willing to pay money to get a glimpse of him, even if it's just him as a baby.

🩸Plasma🩸 @P1asma_101 ”



1. Regardless of who does it it’s still weird.



2. Nobody with a right mind wants baby pictures of people they like.



3. I know this word is tiring but it’s still parasocial. @Its_Jawsh “It’s not that weird” “Other Celebes do this too!” “When dream does it then it’s a problem to y’all1. Regardless of who does it it’s still weird.2. Nobody with a right mind wants baby pictures of people they like.3. I know this word is tiring but it’s still parasocial. @Its_Jawsh “It’s not that weird” “Other Celebes do this too!” “When dream does it then it’s a problem to y’all 💀”1. Regardless of who does it it’s still weird.2. Nobody with a right mind wants baby pictures of people they like.3. I know this word is tiring but it’s still parasocial.

Hiromin @Hirominlol @Its_Jawsh Dude just loves to milks his audience @Its_Jawsh Dude just loves to milks his audience

Psychomaster1 (Chance Finch) @TawnyWlf @Its_Jawsh Gen Z see’s no problem with parasocial relationship to the point where it’s becoming a disturbing problem. There’s nothing wrong with looking up and following a creator but the fact that they fall for the trap that their “friends” with the creator is disturbing. @Its_Jawsh Gen Z see’s no problem with parasocial relationship to the point where it’s becoming a disturbing problem. There’s nothing wrong with looking up and following a creator but the fact that they fall for the trap that their “friends” with the creator is disturbing.

Marcos @mnc_marcos @Its_Jawsh Dream feeding the parasocial relationship and hiper fixation he has with his fans and at the same time repeating himself with excuses like "I can't control everyone" and "only a small part of my fanbase are obsessive" @Its_Jawsh Dream feeding the parasocial relationship and hiper fixation he has with his fans and at the same time repeating himself with excuses like "I can't control everyone" and "only a small part of my fanbase are obsessive"

vable @ManVable



this seems like some inside joke designed to go viral on twitter & farm clicks from other youtubers who will make jokes & videos about it, probably reviewing it lmfao.



like belle delphines bathwater tbh lmfao. @Its_Jawsh everyone's asking if its real, i just want to know if it's unironicthis seems like some inside joke designed to go viral on twitter & farm clicks from other youtubers who will make jokes & videos about it, probably reviewing it lmfao.like belle delphines bathwater tbh lmfao. @Its_Jawsh everyone's asking if its real, i just want to know if it's unironicthis seems like some inside joke designed to go viral on twitter & farm clicks from other youtubers who will make jokes & videos about it, probably reviewing it lmfao.like belle delphines bathwater tbh lmfao.

Shiny! - hunting that shiny Riolu! @ScionShiny



Having Dream's baby photos is weird. Having Taylor Swift's baby photos is weird. Having ANYONE's baby photos when you're not a close IRL family member/friend is weird. @Its_Jawsh people going "but all celebrities do it" are missing the point entirelyHaving Dream's baby photos is weird. Having Taylor Swift's baby photos is weird. Having ANYONE's baby photos when you're not a close IRL family member/friend is weird. @Its_Jawsh people going "but all celebrities do it" are missing the point entirelyHaving Dream's baby photos is weird. Having Taylor Swift's baby photos is weird. Having ANYONE's baby photos when you're not a close IRL family member/friend is weird.

Nico - Chiliowner @nicoorwhatever @Its_Jawsh To the stans defending this in the replies: Dream is not your friend, he does not know of your individual existence and likely never will. He creates entertaining content that you consume through a screen. If you need a friend there are online message boards for that. @Its_Jawsh To the stans defending this in the replies: Dream is not your friend, he does not know of your individual existence and likely never will. He creates entertaining content that you consume through a screen. If you need a friend there are online message boards for that.

The Minecraft star is yet to comment on the issue, and the merchandise shop says the bracelets will start shipping on September 28, 2022.

