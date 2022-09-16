Minecraft streamer Dream faces backlash for allegedly commercializing childhood pictures via custom-made bracelet

Minecraft legend Dream is under fire on social media for selling a members-only bracelet on his official merchandise page. The reason? It is also a USB device that contains "baby pictures" and digitized versions of his childhood memorabilia, such as emails and books he used to write on or owned.
The bracelet is only available to members of the Dream Smile Club, which is a tiered subscription service. It is aimed at providing extra benefits to fans who regularly shop at his store for clothes or any other merchandise.
To buy the bracelet, one needs to have at least a silver-level membership, which is the lowest tier of subscription and costs $15.99. The product itself costs an extra $25, making the effective cost of the product $40.99 before shipping.
According to the bracelet's page on the official merchandise shop, the item comes with a 4 GB flash drive that has "special Dream content." The content includes the streamer's old pictures and belongings.
Here is how the shop describes the content:
"Contents include Baby pictures, some chapters from Dream's old books, childhood emails, old gaming screenshots, pictures/memes from Dream's camera roll and more!"
Dream's decision to use his childhood photos as a way to entice fans to subscribe to the service and buy the bracelet has forced many to call him out.
A lot of people are not impressed with the move, and some have even insinuated that selling baby pictures for money basically amounts to a se* crime.
Streamer Jawsh tweeted about the subject and explained that buying USB sticks with such pictures isn't just weird and creepy but also borderline illegal.
Twitter debates whether Dream's upcoming bracelet with baby pictures is a step too far
It is not uncommon for content creators to make and sell their official merch through various marketing strategies. Sentinels Valorant player TenZ recently released his own merch after an elaborate promotion that involved creating a whole manga to create suspense.
With over 30 million subscribers on YouTube, Dream is one of the biggest Minecraft content creators out there and has numerous fans who would want to buy his merch. To that end, he has many things in his official merchandise shop to cater to the community.
Incidentally, that is one of the talking points for the current baby pictures debate. The 23-year-old's supporters insist that celebrities are known for selling such content to their fans, and people who are mad at him for doing it do not understand his customers.
Here are a few fans who think haters are making a mountain out of a mole hill:
Others refused to believe that it was anything but a weird attempt at a cash grab.
The content creator is known for hiding his face. So it makes sense that die-hard fans would be willing to pay money to get a glimpse of him, even if it's just him as a baby.
The Minecraft star is yet to comment on the issue, and the merchandise shop says the bracelets will start shipping on September 28, 2022.
