"Minus 50%" - JakenBakeLIVE shocked after Chinese viewers talk about xQc and Adept's drama involving the McLaren 720S Spider

A moment from Twitch streamer Jake "JakenBakeLIVE's" stream has gone viral after Chinese viewers discussed Felix "xQc's" drama with his ex-girlfriend, Sammy "Adept." On March 30, 2024, JakenBakeLIVE hosted an IRL stream from a car show in China.

At one point, he noticed a blue McLaren 570S parked on the road. While showing it to his audience, a group passed by the sports car, one of whom mentioned Felix. Jake was taken aback when he heard this and asked if they were referring to the French-Canadian internet star.

A person confirmed that he was indeed talking about the Quebec native and said:

"Minus 50%."

For those out of the loop, xQc and Adept were embroiled in a lengthy legal battle after the latter claimed to be married to the Twitch streamer. Earlier this year, on February 22, 2024, the 28-year-old disclosed that his McLaren 720S Spider was sold by "someone," leading netizens to speculate that he was referring to Adept.

After hearing the Chinese viewer's comments, JakenBakeLIVE exclaimed:

"Wait, how do you know that?! Wait! Minus 50%? What?! That's crazy! Do you speak English? Wait, you just said xQc randomly walking by."

The person responded:

"No, I just watched his McLaren and I thought of xQc."

Meanwhile, another individual chimed in:

"xQc and his girlfriend... scammed him."

"I'm so sorry" - JakenBakeLIVE responds after Chinese viewers bring up xQc's legal controversy with Adept involving the McLaren 720S Spider

JakenBakeLIVE was five and a half hours into his IRL stream on March 30, 2024, when he interacted with Chinese viewers who brought up Felix's controversy with Adept. After hearing what the individuals said, Jake insisted that the interaction was not pre-planned.

JakenBakeLIVE asked whether they were "Juicers":

"Dude, this is not... I didn't plan this one. That's crazy! Are you a Juicer? (While one person said, 'No,' another individual responded, 'Maybe I'm a Juicer.') Okay, nice to meet you guys. See you."

Timestamp: 05:41:15

He then apologized to the Twitch and Kick star, saying:

"Felix, I'm so sorry. I did not... look, dude - I did not set you, I did not set them. He didn't know I was streaming!"

Expressing his amusement at the situation, JakenBakeLIVE added:

"That's crazy but, you know, it's funny. It's kind of funny. That's crazy! What? So you're telling me - I'm in a car show in China and a random Chinese guy when they see a McLaren, they think of xQc? Damn! Felix, you're one powerful motherf**ker!"

JakenBakeLIVE is a 33-year-old content creator who joined Twitch in 2010. He is one of the most popular Just Chatting and IRL streamers on the platform, currently boasting 666,788 followers.