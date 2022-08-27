"Mizkif cheated on his diet": Mizkif exposed for cheating on his Camp Knut diet on Cyr's stream

Mizkif might have loved Camp Knut but the drama surrounding the event is far from over. Especially after Rich and Nmplol found out that he had cheated on his diet by eating at Cava during today's IRL stream on Cyr's channel.

A stranger revealed that she saw the OTK founder at the restaurant two weeks ago, prompting others to call him a cheater.

For those not familiar with the event, Camp Knut was a month-long fitness program held in Austin, Texas and livestreamed on Twitch. The event was highly popular among fans as thousands of them tuned in almost daily to see their favorite streamers.

Apart from big names from the One True King group including Cyr, Nmplol, and Rich Campbell, others such as Erobb and Lacari also participated in the program.

Supervised by Norwegian bodybuilder-cum-streamer Knut Spildrejorde, the participants had to follow dietary plans and exercise schedules with the objective of getting in shape. While Lacari won the big trophy in the end, Rich Campbell was titled "The Ditcher" for his prolonged absence from the event. Delighted with this piece of news, the latter was quick to quip:

"Everybody wants to talk about who cheated on the diet. We just have proof right now that Mizkif cheated on his diet."

Clip of Mizkif getting exposed gains traction on Reddit, Nmplol vows to ensure everyone knows the facts

As mentioned above, Richard Campbell had to leave training for a few days last month and that is where Mizkif exposed him for eating at a New York pizzeria. Nmplol was also castigated and trolled by many as evidenced by the video above, so he also took this opportunity to diss him.

In the clip, which exposes Mizkif, a woman talks to Rich and Nmplol about their profession and revealed that she saw another streamer from OTK a few days ago:

"I think I've heard of ya'll. Cus my brothers watch, uh, I can't remember his name. He was here..."

Rich immediately jumps in and suggests Mizkif's name, to which the woman agrees:

"Yes, yeah. We saw him in here one night."

The streamers became suspicious and then asked her about the timing of the incident:

"Wait. How long ago was he here?"

Upon revealing that she had seen him in the last two weeks, Campbell and Cyr couldn't contain their excitement. In their eyes, this revelation proved that Mizkif cheated on his Camp Knut diet.

Nmplol and Livestreamfail reactions

Unsurprisingly, the subreddit for the streaming-related drama lapped up the clip. Even the OTK founder Nmplol got involved as a few started defending Mizkif. Calling out people defending him on Reddit, he wrote this via his official account "LordNmp":

"I love how you are so confident it’s one time when I personally fed it to him once and now this lady exposed a 2nd time. Think about all the times we didn’t catch him. Miz is a cheater and I’m gonna post on his Reddit after down with mizkif"

A lot of people thought that Cava wasn't as bad as getting fast food or pizza, and didn't feel this warranted much thought. Meanwhile, others supported the notion of exposing the "cheater":

The clip titled "Miz gets exposed" has already passed 40K views within a few hours of it being posted. Content groups such as OTK thrive on banter between streamer-friends, so Nmplol making fun of his peer is just content for fans who love watching them interact with each other.

