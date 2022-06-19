"It's just not worth it to me" - Mizkif claims he will not make a streamer tier list amid xQc, HasanAbi controversy

Twitch star Matthew "Mizkif" shed some light on the streamer tier list fiasco and claimed that he would not be making a list on the same lines anytime soon.

The streaming community continues to experience the aftershocks of the massive drama involving Twitch sensation Felix "xQc" and political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi".

On June 17, Mizkif uploaded a new video to his official YouTube channel and spoke about the streamer drama. As the video went on, he replied to fans asking him to rank various Twitch influencers on the tier list and denied their request by saying:

"It's just not worth it to me."

Mizkif does not want to rank Twitch streamers on a tier list and explains why

Mizkif took the opportunity to discuss the streamer drama by uploading a 12-minute long video on his main YouTube channel titled "Regarding My Friends..."

The OTK (One True King) co-founder began the video by providing some context for his viewers and clarified that he wouldn't be making a streamer tier list anytime soon:

"The reason why I don't want to do this. I've been asked a thousand times to really make a tier list about streamers. It's because I don't want to. I think it's going to just make people upset with me whether they want to show me or not, whether they want to be as vocal as Hasan was, and I don't want people to get mad at me over something that is just a 20-minute piece of content in my stream."

The Austin, Texas native went on to state that he views a lot of content creators on Twitch as his friends and does not want to lose the friendship by ranking them on a scale.

He also mentioned how these lists end up hurting the sentiments of various personalities. As a concluding remark, Miz provided his rationale for not making and ranking Twitch stars on the tier list:

"But no, I will not be doing one of these tier lists. I do find them to a little bit too much and it makes me uncomfortable with making some of my friends upset. I know Alinity doesn't believe that, but I do."

Fans react to the streamer's address

Fans in the YouTube comment section loved the introduction part of the video and applauded his responsible and professional take. Some fans stated that Mizkif is slowly turning into Ludwig.

The Twitch controversy started earlier this week, on June 15, when xQc made a tier list ranking of several well-known Twitch streamers on the list. He placed himself in the upper echelon of the list, known as the "Face of Twitch," along with the likes of Asmongold, Summit1G, and Tyler1.

xQc also grouped other Twitch streamers like TrainwrecksTV, Greekgodx, Erobb221, HasanAbi, and Pokimane in the "B" category. Some of these streamers spoke out against Felix's subjective opinions and asked for a reason to place them together in the said category.

The controversy began a day later as HasanAbi took to the Discord server and went on to rant after posting several controversial messages dissing xQc.

