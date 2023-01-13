Mizkif responds to steroid use allegations, claims fans are underestimating how strong he is

Twitch star Matthew "Mizkif" responded to steroid use allegations during a livestream on January 12.

While watching a viral clip from a recent gym broadcast, the streamer's attention was drawn to a viewer who stated he should stop "ego lifting." Mizkif claimed that he could lift 315-pound weights five times and that fans were underestimating his strength.

The content creator also denied the steroid use allegations, claiming that he works out "five to six days a week" and adheres to a strict diet. He compared his exercise routine to that of fellow Twitch streamer Lacari and asked the community why no one had accused the latter of steroid use.

"I'm getting flamed for doing steroids" - Mizkif responds to the allegations and compares his workout routine to Lacari

The conversation on the topic started at the 19-minute mark of his January 12 livestream, during which Mizkif reviewed his viral clip of a close call at the gym. He then noticed a viewer state that he should "stop ego lifting," to which he responded saying:

"Okay. I'll let you know something because you're probably new here. Everything I do is with my ego. Okay? I literally... everything I do and live for is with my ego. Okay? I'm so sorry to tell you. You're basically saying, 'Die,' which probably makes sense."

The One True King (OTK) co-owner asserted that he would usually lift 315-pound weights five times and explained why he couldn't lift the barbell during the gym livestream:

"I can do 315, five times. I was doing... I didn't do 315 five times here because my shoulders were hurting because I just did a shoulder workout. But I can do 315 five times. Yes, I can! I feel like you guys don't understand how strong I really am."

Timestamp: 00:19:00

Mizkif also said that he was trying to avoid using a "specific word" to describe himself:

"I feel like you deny that I'm just a... there's a specific word that I can't say because TommyInnit is watching me. Well again, TommyInnit also made jokes about Dream the other day. So, there's a specific word that is said that I have. There's a certain strength that is created."

The streamer continued the conversation by asking his audience a "crazy question" in which he compared his workout routine to Lacari's:

"I've been working out every day. Five to six days a week, for the past six months, on an insane diet of kombucha, chicken, rice, and broccoli, and f***ing tartar sauce. I've been straight 15, and everyone says I'm on steroids. Lacari sits there all day with Quqco, and just all he f***ing does is play gacha games. Lacari benched 315 almost with no problem. Why is no one questioning Lacari does steroids, but I'm getting questioned that I do steroids? He doesn't even lift anymore!"

Mizkif went on to say that the accusations didn't make any sense and that people were "flaming" him by claiming he was on steroids:

"This is the problem. It doesn't make any sense. I'm getting flamed for doing steroids. How about the guy that literally doesn't lift, plays gacha games the entire car ride home and somehow managed to bench 315? It makes no sense!"

Fans react to Mizkif's response

The YouTube comments section featured a single comment in which a fan stated that they did not appreciate people accusing others of using steroids:

A fan in the YouTube comments section react to the streamer's response (Image via Keep Gaming/YouTube)

Norwegian bodybuilder and Twitch content creator Knut also shared his thoughts on Mizkif's alleged use of steroids. The former claimed that the latter looked "way better" than he did before Camp Knut and that he had "lost a lot of fat."

