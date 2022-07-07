"Did Fed just see Greek go to 10k viewers by being an idiot?" - Mizkif ruthlessly roasts Fedmyster's return stream

Federico "Fedmyster" returned to streaming after a year away from the internet, and part of his stream took a shot at Matthew “Mizkif." The former was a member of OfflineTV, before being removed after the sexual assault allegations came out.

As part of the stream, he made fun of Mizkif hanging out on Twitch and talking to girls. However, the OfflineTV founder wasn’t ready to just let Fedmyster take a shot at him without returning fire.

“I don’t understand. Did Fed just see Greek go to 10k viewers by being an idiot and now he’s about to go live? What’s going on?”

Fedmyster tries to roast Mizkif, gets a comeback in return

After Fedmyster was accused of assault, several streamers shared stories about their experiences with the streamer, including Pokimane. The streamer returned to Twitch on July 5 to talk about online toxicity, how it pushed him away, and how the hate he received had gone too far.

“Just so you guys know, there’s a whole a** world out there, okay? That’s not just sitting in front of a computer and watching f**king Mizkif talk to girls all day! Which, by the way, was my idea, so, just sayin’.”

The streamer then decided to take a shot at Mizkif during the stream and talked about how he made up the streaming strategy that Matthew employs. During the his stream, the OfflineTV found watched the clip of Fedmyster throwing shade at him, and he didn’t seem all that upset.

Matthew, however, took a shot at him, subtly referring to Fedmyster’s history of sexual assault allegations from female members of OfflineTV.

“True, it was. He did more than talk though, that’s the problem.”

(Clip begins at 1:12:14)

The Twitch streamer was baffled by Federico's sudden desire to take a shot at him. He was not sure where it was coming from, and thought that Fedmyster was taking notes from Greekgodx.

Greekgodx recently came into the spotlight for being banned after a sexist rant, and then continued to spout misinformation on Twitch. In a recent stream with Asmongold, the streamer even said the world was flat and mocked people who think otherwise.

Mizkif did not give the streamer any more time and returned to his story about his time in LA.

YouTube comments offered no sympathy for Fedmyster

There weren't any sympathies for Fedmyster in the YouTube comments section, nor in Mizkif’s live chat. The streamer’s chat howled with laughter at the Twitch streamer roasting Fedmyster in such a brief, but powerful way.

Quite a few on YouTube also appreciated the burn for what it was and didn’t care for Federico’s feelings.

One commenter suggested that this is Greekgodx’s fault since he’s created this “new meta” of people being foolish on Twitch to try and reinvigorate their flagging careers as content creators.

Others feel that Greekxgod's antics on the platform allowed for people like Fedmyster to return

When it came to Federico in general, people referred to his stream where he talked about he simply doesn’t enjoy streaming anymore. They spoke about his weak content, leeching off of more popular streamers, and how creepy he was in general. They were not kind to the former member of OfflineTV.

Quite a few commenters were quick to trash Fed and his content, and how creepy he was

Another reply reminded Fed that nobody forgot what he did, especially considering how quick Matthew was to slam him. If the streamer wants to return to content creating, some suggested he do it quietly.

Perhaps this wasn't the way for Fedmyster to return to content creation after all

Though it was a brief moment, Mizkif was all too ready to put Fedmyster on blast for daring to take shots at the streamer. There’s no telling if the latter will keep streaming, but it’s clear that at least some people on the internet don’t care to ever see him again.

