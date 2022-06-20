Mizkif throws Alinity's fake baby down the supermarket aisle for Father's Day celebration

It's been three days since Alinity posted a fake pregnancy pic, pretending to have a baby with Mizkif. The OTK co-owner continued the joke today by posting his own short video celebrating Father's Day with the fake baby.

Natalie "Alinity" posted a picture of a fake pregnant belly on Twitter and claimed that Mizkif was the father, was in reference to a conversation she had with the Twitch star on his stream a few weeks ago about faking a pregnancy for content.

Mizkif @REALMizkif HAPPY FATHERS DAY HAPPY FATHERS DAY 👨 https://t.co/W7katRiZju

"I've even tried bowling with my kid": Mizkif jokes about using his baby as a bowling ball in a TikTok video

Alinity was watching his stream last month when they came across a story of some streamer having a baby. Alinity thought it would be a good idea to farm content and Miz agreed. She continued the joke on Twitter through tweets joking about being with the Texan streamer and then went viral after posting a fake pregnancy belly picture.

Now that Father's Day is at hand, it is clear that the fake couple had planned this to allow them to make funny videos and host streams with the doll, allowing them to farm some content. Alinty even posted a clip from the Austin native's TikTok where he effectively tortures the doll for comedic effect, and she feigned anger by pretending to be a bossy wife questioning the husband:

He held the doll underwater, recreating a scene from the Batman movies. He also attempted to dunk it in a basket just like basketball legend Kobe and later used the doll as a bowling ball to knock down a couple of gaming cards. This was all done in the name of "spending some quality bonding time with him."

"I tried swimming classes, I tried basketball. And I've even tried bowling with my kid."

Both streamers had tweeted about the baby leading up to today's, presumably, climax of the act. Alinity tweeted this two days ago:

Alinity @Alinity Taking motherhood very serious Taking motherhood very serious https://t.co/t7nKYieGPU

Appropriately, the OTK member posted a gym pic using the doll as weights yesterday:

It appears that the fake couple planned to post on alternate days, keeping the gag alive and ensuring optimal social media spread. Alinity even showed up on Mizkif's last stream with the baby, dropping the doll off so that he could do a bit.

Twitter reacts to Mizkif's funny Father's Day celebrations

Just as expected and evinced from the buildup of three days of planning, Twitter has been buzzing ever since the streamer posted the clip. Most replies had a good laugh, joking about how he was a great dad, and some even posted funny pics of the streamer and his "baby."

fran ☾ @otksoda @REALMizkif these are the kinds of fathers we should be celebrating today @REALMizkif these are the kinds of fathers we should be celebrating today

mohammed 🇮🇶 @lastBolt @REALMizkif Teaching him how to smoke and play bowling, such a good dad @REALMizkif Teaching him how to smoke and play bowling, such a good dad

Some joked about their own experiences with father-son interactions:

The North Remembers @AgainstWokes @REALMizkif Good memories. My dad used to so the same with me when I was a kid. @REALMizkif Good memories. My dad used to so the same with me when I was a kid.

Mizkif and Alinity really planned on creating a fake pregnancy for content and stuck through, delivering on their promise to entertain viewers. Despite some thinking that it was too tacky, the gag has been wildly popular, and fans are surely waiting to see what happens on Mizkif's next stream.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far