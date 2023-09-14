MLBB celebrates seventh anniversary with the biggest Project NEXT update in 2023

Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) is celebrating its seventh anniversary with the biggest Project NEXT update in the game. This new update will go live on September 19, 2023, and will bring a number of hero reworks, new skins, a new system UI, and more. However, the main celebration of the seventh anniversary will begin on September 30, 2023. Gather your teammates and get ready for the festive season in-game.

Since the last Project NEXT update introduced Ixia to the roster, the whole community has had high hopes. Gamers were excited to know when the next update would go live and what new features it would bring. This article tries to sum up everything about the update and the celebrations.

Pre-register now for some early gifts in MLBB

The unique pre-registration code (Image via Moonton Games)

You can earn x2 Small Emblem Packs for registering early. You can also earn a seventh-anniversary Emote Trial Card for sharing the event three times on your social media platforms. Every player can create their own unique sharing code. Thus, you can freely share your seventh-anniversary code with your friends and family.

MLBB celebrates its seventh anniversary: Play more to earn more birthday rewards

New Johnson skin for the seventh anniversary in MLBB (Image via Moonton Games)

Mobile Legends Bang Bang will also bring some exclusive and returning hero skins that can be won by playing more. It will also introduce a new seventh-anniversary Avatar Border, Killing Notification, and Emotes. A new 2023 Anniversary exclusive skin for Johnson is also expected to arrive in the game. The hero will get a champion rework in the upcoming Project NEXT update.

Here are all the rewards players stand a chance to earn:

Heroes (one out of the five selected heroes)

2023 Anniversary Skin: Johnson

2022 Special Skin: Harley

New Killing Notification, Emotes, Avatar Border, and more

You stand a chance to win these seventh-anniversary exclusive items until October 22, 2023. Participate in ‘To The Stars!’ and play Johnson's mini-game in this event, leading his vehicle to the finishing point by completing different levels of puzzles.

These mini-games have 28 stages divided into four chapters. Collect all the anniversary coin rewards you can from October 4, 2023, to October 7, 2023, by playing these chapters. This way, you can collect all the anniversary rewards mentioned earlier. The upcoming update will also introduce a new MLBB logo.

MLBB Project NEXT update: A new chapter unfolds in the lore of Eruditio this season

The upcoming Project NEXT update in September 2023 brings some reworks for five Eruditio champions, namely Layla, Lolita, Johnson, X.borg, and Bruno. These revamps will help them face Nolan, now a powerful enemy of their homeland.

As gamers know, Eruditio is a city of science and technological advancements in the Land of Dawn. Home to many heroes like Layla and Ixia, this land has faced severe calamities. The storyline featured in the previous Project NEXT update of June 2023 in MLBB revealed that Nolan, one of the best Assassin champions, was behind these calamities.

The forthcoming update will also bring a champion revamp for Miya, one of the oldest champions of one of the longest-running MOBA titles.

This festive season, recreate your memories with MLBB

Mobile Legends Bang Bang plans to make its seventh-anniversary celebrations all about gamers. There will be a throwback ceremony that invites players to share their in-game journey and milestones.

You can recreate your best memories with MLBB and earn new seventh-anniversary exclusive items like borders, special emotes, and recall effects by completing daily tasks at this celebratory Birthday Party. It will be live in the game from September 30, 2023, to September 6, 2023.

MLBB is a popular MOBA game that brings different communities together through teamwork and strategy. This award-winning game appears in the top 10 most-played games in over 80 countries. It has a vast roster of champions with an ever-changing meta that constantly adjusts their powers to keep the game interesting. The upcoming Project NEXT update will bring a lot of new content as well.