Modern Warfare 2 new leak reveals the Grand Prix map making a reappearance

A recent post by Earthbound on Twitter suggests that the Modern Warfare 2 Grand Prix map is apparently making a comeback to the game. The dataminer revealed images that show that the map is still part of the active map pool.

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Grand Prix map was supposed to be a part of the game. Developers previously posted pictures of the map and even a video trailer showing off the map. Soon, however, all mentions of the map got removed from the social media handles and Call of Duty's official blog.

This had fans speculating that the entire map was getting removed from the game. However, recent developments suggest otherwise.

Call of Duty dataminer shares Modern Warfare 2 Grand Prix map images

Earthbound on Twitter recently shared the game's user interface images that show the map along with loading screen pictures, which suggest that the map is still in the game and isn't getting removed as previous speculations suggested.

imgur.com/a/owB5MpO UI options images that show Grand Prix + Loading Images (posting incase map gets cut/drastically altered) UI options images that show Grand Prix + Loading Images (posting incase map gets cut/drastically altered)imgur.com/a/owB5MpO

The Grand Prix map was set to be in the upcoming Modern Warfare 2 game. The map features race tracks and plays out during the night. It was designed for core 6v6 modes. The map was inspired by the Marina Bay circuit track in Singapore.

It was supposed to be available as a playable map during the MW2 beta. However, the map never made it to the beta. It was removed from all Call of Duty socials and every piece of marketing done for the map was taken down.

While the developers officially haven't mentioned a reason, Twitter user TheGhostofHope suggested that the map be removed from the beta due to the upcoming F1 race that would be conducted on the same track.

Hope @TheGhostOfHope CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL It’s not clear what’s happened, but Activision has deleted all mentions of the ‘Grand Prix’ map for #MWII . The overview video and more have been removed from all social media. The map was originally announced to be in the beta. It’s not clear what’s happened, but Activision has deleted all mentions of the ‘Grand Prix’ map for #MWII. The overview video and more have been removed from all social media. The map was originally announced to be in the beta. I want to believe it was removed from beta because of the upcoming F1 race taking place at the exact track it is based on at the end of the month but deleting any & all mentions of the map makes me think otherwise. Guess we'll see when launch comes around. twitter.com/charlieINTEL/s… I want to believe it was removed from beta because of the upcoming F1 race taking place at the exact track it is based on at the end of the month but deleting any & all mentions of the map makes me think otherwise. Guess we'll see when launch comes around. twitter.com/charlieINTEL/s…

The Grand Prix was apparently the most loved map by the studio. Fans were also eagerly waiting to try out the new map in a glorious night setting with flashing neon lights. But the removal of the map has had many members from the community disappointed.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is an upcoming game from the developers Infinity Ward. The game is set to be the "most advanced" Call of Duty game till date. It features graphical upgrades, new audio technology, advanced AI, new combat mechanisms and more, all this to ensure that fans receive a truly next-gen COD experience.

And we’re only getting started, prepare for Campaign Early Access, and the global launch on Oct. 28th bit.ly/CODThankYou Thank you #CallOfDuty players! Together you’ve made the #ModernWarfare2 Beta the biggest Call of Duty Beta everAnd we’re only getting started, prepare for Campaign Early Access, and the global launch on Oct. 28th Thank you #CallOfDuty players! Together you’ve made the #ModernWarfare2 Beta the biggest Call of Duty Beta ever 💚And we’re only getting started, prepare for Campaign Early Access, and the global launch on Oct. 28th ➡️ bit.ly/CODThankYou https://t.co/b6u8UxLDxR

The game recently finished its beta testing phase and despite being controversial, it was the most successful beta in Call of Duty's history and the game on PC topped Steam's sales chart.

MW2 will be launching on October 28 for PC, PS4 | 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S | X.

