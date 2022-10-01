Modern Warfare 2 new leak reveals the Grand Prix map making a reappearance

A recent post by Earthbound on Twitter suggests that the Modern Warfare 2 Grand Prix map is apparently making a comeback to the game. The dataminer revealed images that show that the map is still part of the active map pool.
The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Grand Prix map was supposed to be a part of the game. Developers previously posted pictures of the map and even a video trailer showing off the map. Soon, however, all mentions of the map got removed from the social media handles and Call of Duty's official blog.
This had fans speculating that the entire map was getting removed from the game. However, recent developments suggest otherwise.
Call of Duty dataminer shares Modern Warfare 2 Grand Prix map images
Earthbound on Twitter recently shared the game's user interface images that show the map along with loading screen pictures, which suggest that the map is still in the game and isn't getting removed as previous speculations suggested.
The Grand Prix map was set to be in the upcoming Modern Warfare 2 game. The map features race tracks and plays out during the night. It was designed for core 6v6 modes. The map was inspired by the Marina Bay circuit track in Singapore.
It was supposed to be available as a playable map during the MW2 beta. However, the map never made it to the beta. It was removed from all Call of Duty socials and every piece of marketing done for the map was taken down.
While the developers officially haven't mentioned a reason, Twitter user TheGhostofHope suggested that the map be removed from the beta due to the upcoming F1 race that would be conducted on the same track.
The Grand Prix was apparently the most loved map by the studio. Fans were also eagerly waiting to try out the new map in a glorious night setting with flashing neon lights. But the removal of the map has had many members from the community disappointed.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is an upcoming game from the developers Infinity Ward. The game is set to be the "most advanced" Call of Duty game till date. It features graphical upgrades, new audio technology, advanced AI, new combat mechanisms and more, all this to ensure that fans receive a truly next-gen COD experience.
The game recently finished its beta testing phase and despite being controversial, it was the most successful beta in Call of Duty's history and the game on PC topped Steam's sales chart.
MW2 will be launching on October 28 for PC, PS4 | 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S | X.