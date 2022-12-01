Modern Warfare 2 reportedly throws VPN users into lobbies filled with cheaters

According to various online sources, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is reportedly placing VPN users into lobbies with cheaters. The news came to light after a popular Warzone content creator took to Twitter to share his test results for using such VPN services.

In previous Call of Duty games, players intentionally used VPNs to connect to the servers of regions where they were off-peak hours. This would put them into matches filled with bots and enable them to get easy kills and higher scores. However, this practice is often frowned upon in the community.

Thankfully, the Modern Warfare 2 developers seem to have found a way to deal with players abusing this strategy.

Modern Warfare 2 players will be matched with suspicious players for using VPN

If you use a VPN on MW2 you are thrown into lobbies with suspicious players (cheaters).



Rara, or Raraman, via his official Twitter handle, shared the results he found in Modern Warfare 2. He claims that he used a VPN service in the game and got matched with cheaters or suspicious players. However, he added that he hasn't tested this in Warzone 2 and is yet to see if this condition holds.

Modern Warfare 2 is a multiplayer game with numerous modes and objectives. Being a multiplayer title, almost all modes are PvP, meaning real players competing against one another. But not everyone plays with integrity, as cheaters are common in such games, who would use external software to gain an unfair advantage over other players in the match.

Despite Infinity Ward's efforts to curb cheaters and the implementation of Ricochet Anti Cheat on Day 1, illegitimate players were reported during the beta testing phase and even in the game's final launch. They mostly used wallhacks or aimbots for higher scores and experience points in matches.

Moreover, due to Skill-Based Matchmaking, which is often criticized in the community for making the casual shooter a grind fest, few players would avoid difficult lobbies and opt for a VPN to bypass all such SBMM measures.

However, if Raraman's claims hold, all users who abuse VPNs for easier lobbies will now be matched cheaters, thus ruining their experience.

Currently, there are no official statements from Activision regarding this issue. While Raraman's claims have been supported and cheered by the community, few fans are skeptical of his testing methodology and are outright refuting the claim.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1, along with the highly anticipated DMZ mode, are now live for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

