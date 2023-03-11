Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is currently in its second season, with its midway "Reloaded" update scheduled to release on March 15. The major update is set to launch a unique weapon, new skins, a 6v6 multiplayer map, and more.

Mainly, the second episode of Special Ops Raid will also be part of the update, which will continue the campaign of Modern Warfare 2. The trailer for Episode 02 of Raid was leaked ahead of launch, highlighting some gameplay and story elements.

Xbox Asia accidentally releases Raid episode trailer for Modern Warfare 2 Season 02 Reloaded

A screengrab from the trailer (Image via @JC_RoseThorn/ Twitter)

A Twitter user has posted a trailer for the second episode of Special Ops Raid, which is set to be released on March 15 alongside Season 2 Reloaded. It seems that Xbox Asia accidentally posted the trailer and quickly deleted it. However, it was saved and posted on social media.

The trailer showcases the various gameplay aspects players will experience in the upcoming episode. Some of the operator skins included in the update are also highlighted in the trailer.

Enjoy 6v6 Multiplayer mayhem with all the amenities - a Pool, Sauna, Restaurant and more bit.ly/S2Reloaded-Him… Pack your bags and winter jacket, and prepare to deploy to the brand-new Himmelmatt Expo map 🥶🧥Enjoy 6v6 Multiplayer mayhem with all the amenities - a Pool, Sauna, Restaurant and more Pack your bags and winter jacket, and prepare to deploy to the brand-new Himmelmatt Expo map 🥶🧥Enjoy 6v6 Multiplayer mayhem with all the amenities - a Pool, Sauna, Restaurant and more 👉 bit.ly/S2Reloaded-Him… https://t.co/8IK1vnheO3

It stars Captain Price, Gaz, and Farah as the main leads while focusing on the new weapon blueprints arriving with the major update. The three main protagonists are shown to be in a firefight in the upcoming multiplayer map at the Himmelmatt Expo against various enemies and a juggernaut before sneaking into sewers.

Another major leak posted by the user states that a free trial of Modern Warfare 2 will be active from March 16-20, Pacific time, right after the release of Season 2 Reloaded. This information was collected through an Xbox Store backend listing.

Special Ops Raid episodes are played in a pre-made group of three, as there is no matchmaking involved. However, Special Ops will not be accessible during the free trial as it only makes the multiplayer game modes free to play, including Hardpoint, Team Deathmatch, Domination, Infected, and more.

