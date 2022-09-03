Modern Warfare 2 teases the return of Mission Backstab with early access campaign

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 arrives on October 28, 2022, and is on track to become Activision's most ambitious video game title yet. Amidst growing anticipation and fervor, the American video game publisher is now revealing more about the revolutionary remake of a beloved Call of Duty title.

Activision and Call of Duty's official Twitter page are teasing the arrival of Modern Warfare 2 with new clips and trailers. With that being said, a specific focus has been lent to its campaign.

With players being able to experience the campaign a week early by pre-ordering the game, the hype has never been higher.

Latest Modern Warfare 2 clip provides new footage of the campaign

Official in-game stills from Call of Duty: MW 2 teaser (Image via Activision)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022) brings this classic COD title with a brand new experience featuring upgraded visuals, combat and a remake of the original campaign with unique twists and missions.

While fans await the reveal of its multiplayer mode at Call of Duty: Next on September 15, the franchise's official Twitter page released a 15-second clip showcasing an all-new combat system for the campaign.

Through the clip, fans can decipher what appears to be footage from the "Backstab" mission, featuring prominent characters from Task Force 141, Lt. Simon "Ghost" Riley and Colonel Alejandro Vargas. The clip also provides a new look at some of the weapons and combat elements such as the use of ballistic shields and RPGs.

The campaign will take players on an adrenaline-pumped single-player experience along with the legendary Task Force 141, led by none other than Captain John Price. Those who pre-order the game can join in on this adventure a week early and get their hands on exclusive content such as bundles, weapon blueprints and operator skins

Official in-game look at Call of Duty MW 2 and its campaign upgrades (Image via Activision)

Less than two weeks away, fans will get their exclusive look at the Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer during Call of Duty: Next. Activision's showcase event will also discuss the future of the franchise, including the fate of Warzone 2, the Call of Duty: Warzone mobile experience (codenamed Project Aurora) and much more. Arriving to much anticipation, the event will be hosted on September 15, 2022.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available for pre-order and is set to be released on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC, both on Battle.Net and Steam.

