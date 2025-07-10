Monster Hunter Wilds hotfix patch notes (July 10, 2025)

The Monster Hunter Wilds July 10 hotfix patch notes reveal several bug fixes and balance adjustments. Some of the notable ones include fixes to players being unable to reaccept Seregios/Lagiacrus assignments and an issue with Nata causing the screen to fade to black in Chapter 6-1.

Monster Hunter Wilds July 10 hotfix patch notes

The MH Wilds July 10 hotfix patch notes are as follows:

Bug Fixes and Balance Adjustments

Chapter 6 - 1: Links in a Chain: Fixed an issue where talking to Nata would sometimes cause the screen to fade to black, preventing progress.

Fixed an issue where the Seregios assignment could not be reaccepted.

Fixed an issue where the Lagiacrus assignment could not be reaccepted.

Fixed an issue where editing colors or decorations in Seikret Customization would sometimes reset the settings to default.

Note: If your settings were unintentionally reset to the default color but have not been altered further, the original color settings will be restored. However, if any changes were made after the reset, the original settings cannot be recovered.

Fixed an issue where Lagiacrus could sometimes appear to be floating through the air.

Fixed an issue where Support Hunters could sometimes become unable to return to land after underwater combat with Lagiacrus.

Fixed an issue where controls could become unresponsive after fighting Lagiacrus underwater or on land in multiplayer.

Fixed an issue where Field Survey History could sometimes be lost.

Fixed an issue where great sword, dual blades, and heavy bowgun attacks would sometimes not connect properly while mounted on Seregios.

Fixed an issue where monster sizes changed in Saved Investigations and restored their original values prior to the update.

Fixed an issue where the multi-hit effect triggered by holding an attack during the charge blade's Power Axe Mode consumed more sharpness than intended.

Fixed an issue where Pop-up Camp site locations would change under certain conditions.

Fixed other miscellaneous issues.

Monster Hunter Wilds recently released TU2, which added Lagiacrus and Seregios to the mix. Players are currently looking forward to the next seasonal event, Festival of Accord: Flamefete, which will run from July 23 to August 6, 2025.

