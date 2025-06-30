How to unlock Lagiacrus in Monster Hunter Wilds

Lagiacrus in Monster Hunter Wilds is one of two creatures added with the Free Title Update 2. However, you won't simply find it roaming the game's biomes – not unless you first complete its hunt quest. But the same mission has some prerequisites you must fulfill beforehand. Completing them will allow you to target the titular monster.

This article lists the unlocking prerequisites for Lagiacrus.

How do you unlock Lagiacrus in Monster Hunter Wilds?

Lagiacrus (Image via Capcom)

Firstly, the game must be updated to the latest version. To unlock the titular beast, three prerequisites should be fulfilled:

Reach Hunter Rank 31 or higher.

Complete the "A World Turned Upside Down" main mission.

Complete the "Forest Doshaguma" side mission for Erik in Scarlet Forest.

After completing all the requirements, pass time in the tent or quit and restart the game. Once you're back, Alma will inform you about Erik wanting a chat.

Head to the base camp in Scarlet Forest. Once there, speak with Erik. This will allow you to hunt Lagiacrus in Monster Hunter Wilds via the "Extra Mission 2: Trembling Blue Currents" quest. Erik will be your handler for the mission. After investigating, you'll eventually battle the titular monster. Note that you'll need to capture the creature instead of slaying it, so prepare accordingly.

Once you seize Lagiacrus in Monster Hunter Wilds, you'll find its normal variant wandering in the open world. When you reach Hunter Rank 41, the eight-star Tempered version of Lagiacrus will start making appearances.

What is Lagiacrus?

Lagiacrus is a leviathan that debuted in Monster Hunter 3. Its habitat is underwater. However, it is a capable fighter on both sea and land. The giant creature is at the apex of the aquatic food chain in Monster Hunter Wilds.

The element that makes Lagiacrus in Monster Hunter Wilds tough is its thunder affinity. The creature has many lightning attacks that can deal heavy damage. They can also proc Thunderblight: A status effect that increases the likelihood of a player getting stunned by monster attacks. Thus, you either need to have high Thunder Resistance or carry a lot of Nullberries.

Furthermore, the Lagiacrus hunt will ask you to capture the beast, so keep a stock of Pitfall Traps and Traq Bombs ready.

