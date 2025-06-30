Monster Hunter Wilds TU2: Is server maintenance over?

Monster Hunter Wilds servers are currently down for maintenance as the game prepares for its Title Update 2 (TU2) launch. This update finally introduces two new monsters to the game, including the fan favorite Lagiacrus, and the flying menace Seregios. TU2 is a free update and anyone who already owns Monster Hunter Wilds will get it for free.
As of writing this article, Monster Hunter Wilds server maintenance is still ongoing, and TU2 has not yet launched. In this article, we will mention when the servers for Monster Hunter Wilds will be back after the maintenance is over.
When can you play Monster Hunter Wilds TU2 content after server maintenance is over?
Check out All Monster Hunter Wilds Monsters to know who you are going to face!
The server maintenance for Monster Hunter Wilds is expected to end by 9:30 PM PT on June 30, 2025, following which TU2 content will be live. The server maintenance downtime started approximately four hours ago, and the game servers have been offline since.
Once the server maintenance is completed, you will have to download a mandatory patch on all platforms to update Monster Hunter Wilds with the TU2 content. The exact download size of the TU2 patch is not currently known. However, it is likely to be a substantial amount owing to the amount of new content that is being added.
Note that you need to be at least HR 31 to access both Lagicrus and Seregios hunts. As such, you might need to complete other activities and increase your Hunter Rank before getting to these new monsters. Layered weapons are also coming to Monster Hunter Wilds with TU2, which means you get more visual customization options to unlock your true Hunter flair.
