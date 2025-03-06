All Sacs and their locations in Monster Hunter Wilds 

By Meet Soni
Modified Mar 06, 2025 08:29 GMT
Cover
A guide to locating all the Sacs in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Capcom)

There are numerous types of Sacs located across the vast world map in Monster Hunter Wilds. These are equipment materials that can be used to craft or upgrade existing equipment. There are several items in the game that can be acquired in various ways; however, the best way to acquire Sacs is by hunting monsters.

Ad

We have detailed all available Sacs and their locations in the latest Monster Hunter title.

A guide to all Sacs and their locations in Monster Hunter Wilds

Aqua Sac in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Capcom)
Aqua Sac in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Capcom)

Check out All Monster Hunter Wilds Monsters to know who you are going to face!

There are a total of 11 sacs present in the game. As mentioned before, each one can be found by carving out a particular monster. Here's all the information regarding them:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Sac

Which Monster is it obtained from?

Guide

Aqua Sac

BalaharaUth Duna

Monster Hunter Wilds: How to get Aqua Sac

Coma Sac

NerscyllaGypceros

How to beat Nerscylla in Monster Hunter Wilds: Location, weaknesses, and strategy

How to beat Gypceros in Monster Hunter Wilds: Location, weaknesses, and strategy

Flame Sac

Guardian Rathalos

How to beat Guardian Rathalos in Monster Hunter Wilds: Location, weaknesses, and strategy

Freezer Sac

HirabamiJin Dahaad

How to beat Hirabami in Monster Hunter Wilds: Location, weaknesses, and strategy

How to beat Jin Dahaad in Monster Hunter Wilds: Location, weaknesses, and strategy

Frost Sac

Hirabami

How to beat Hirabami in Monster Hunter Wilds: Location, weaknesses, and strategy

Inferno Sac

Gravios

Rathian

Rathalos

Guardian Rathalos

Yian Kut-Ku

How to beat Yian Kut-Ku in Monster Hunter Wilds: Location, weaknesses, and strategy

How to beat Rathian in Monster Hunter Wilds: Location, Weaknesses, and Strategy

How to beat Guardian Rathalos in Monster Hunter Wilds: Location, weaknesses, and strategy

How to beat Rathalos in Monster Hunter Wilds: Location, Weaknesses, and Strategy

How to beat Gravios in Monster Hunter Wilds: Location, weaknesses, and strategy

Poison Sac

Rompopolo

How to beat Rompopolo in Monster Hunter Wilds: Location, weaknesses, and strategy

Sleep Sac

Nerscylla

How to beat Nerscylla in Monster Hunter Wilds: Location, weaknesses, and strategy

Thunder Sac

Guardian Fulgur Anjanath

How to beat Guardian Fulgur Anjanath in Monster Hunter Wilds: Location, Weaknesses, and Strategy

Torrent Sac

BalaharaUth Duna

Where to find Torrent Sacs in Monster Hunter Wilds

Toxin Sac

Rompopolo

How to beat Rompopolo in Monster Hunter Wilds: Location, weaknesses, and strategy

Ad

All different monster types in the game

Guardian Arkveld in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Capcom)
Guardian Arkveld in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Capcom)

It is important to note which creature you're going up against if you want to successfully hunt them down. Knowing your monster is essential if you don't want to have close encounters with death. In the latest Monster Hunter title, there are a total of four different types of Monsters.

Ad

Normal Monsters are the ones that you'll encounter commonly all over the map in the Wilds. Tracking these animals will cause your scoutflies to emit neon-green light. These won't drop any loot outside of the rewards that you'll get for killing them.

Guardian Monsters are special creatures connected to the main campaign of Wilds. These beings titled "Constructs" will appear in the Ruins of Wyveria region of the game. There are a total of five guardian beings as of this writing:

Ad
  • Guardian Doshaguma
  • Guardian Rathalos
  • Guardian Ebony Odogaron
  • Guardian Fulgur Anjanath
  • Guardian Arkveld

Tempered Monsters are upgraded versions of their normal counterparts. These hit harder, have more HP, can knock you out more easily, and are aggressive. Defeating them will drop Artian weapon parts and hunter symbols.

Frenzied monsters are creatures that are affected by the frenzy virus inflicted by Gore Magala. These are more aggressive and unpredictable than their regular counterparts, and will drop Frenzy Shards and Frenzy Crystal Drops.

Check out our Monster Hunter Wilds Review if you are wondering whether the game is worth it.

Quick Links

Edited by Aatreyee Aich
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी