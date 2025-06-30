How to unlock Seregios in Monster Hunter Wilds

Seregios in Monster Hunter Wilds is one of the two creatures added with the Free Title Update 2 on June 20, 2025. You'll need to complete some prerequisites to unlock its hunt. Once you've met them, you'll need to be well-equipped for the fight, as the creature can proc a critical status effect on you. However, the beast isn't infallible.

This article lists the unlocking requirements for Seregios in Monster Hunter Wilds.

How do you unlock Seregios in Monster Hunter Wilds?

Seregios (Image via Capcom)

Firstly, make sure that you've updated the base game to include the second title tweak. Now, to unlock the titular creature, you'll need to be at least Hunter Rank 31 or higher. The second requirement is completing the "A World Turned Upside Down" quest.

After passing both prerequisites, you'll unlock the hunt targeting Seregios in Monster Hunter Wilds. After you've defeated it, the wyvern's normal version will start roaming the open world. Once you reach Hunter Rank 41, 8-star Tempered Seregios will also be seen roaming the locales.

What is Seregios?

Seregios is a flying wyvern that debuted in Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate. It is a mid-air predator known for its swirling talons and razor-sharp scales. Its agility and aggressive nature can cause difficulties for even experienced hunters.

However, its most annoying ability is its ability to proc Bleed, a status effect where you take damage every time you perform an action like moving, dodging, or attacking. It also prevents automatic healing. Furthermore, almost every attack from the monster can cause the debilitating disease.

Thus, having Bleed Resistance is a must if you want to fight Seregios in Monster Hunter Wilds. Furthermore, you'll need to get weapons with Thunder and Ice elemental affinities. Seregios' weakest parts include the head, neck, both legs, and tail.

Here's Capcom's description for the titular wyvern:

"Seregios, known for the sharp, blade-like scales covering their bodies, are descending into the wilds! A tempest of swirling talons and razor-sharp scales that cut through the air inflicts its victims with Bleeding."

That's all about Seregios in Monster Hunter Wilds.

