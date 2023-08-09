"Most unhinged stream ever": Community reacts as Adept goes live on Twitch hours after Twitter drama with xQc

Sam "Adeptthebest," more popular known as Adept, recently hosted a livestream hours after her apparent Twitter drama with former partner Felix "xQc." With the two currently embroiled in a legal battle surrounding their divorce, tensions between them have been high. This is one of the few times that the streamers have confronted each other online since the start of the trial.

On her livestream, Adept appeared to be parodying the Twitch star, garnering a lot of reactions from the streaming community. One user on r/LivestreamFail described a viral clip from the broadcast as one of the most unhinged streams they've ever. The Redditor wrote:

"This has to be the most unhinged self destructive stream I've ever seen. Does this mean she lost the court case??"

What did Adept say about xQc on stream?

Adept did not really reference xQc in a direct way at all, instead using props to allude to some of his recent actions. The fact that this was an unusual broadcast was evident from the title itself, which reads, "Wrist House Whatever definitely not a narcissist." This was a definite dig at her former partner, who was recently criticized for his reaction content.

In the most viral clip from her livestream, Adept can be seen wearing sunglasses and a mock wristwatch. She also pointed at the camera and said:

"...wrist. I can't even f*cking hear you. You're insecure, you're fat, you're bald and you're jealous. On mute, on mute."

When someone in chat said she was embarrassing herself by acting like this, the streamer replied:

"Oh, I am embarrassing myself? What's embarrassing about this, bro?"

For those who are lost, this is a reference to the Twitter drama between xQc and Ethan Klein, who had a heated debate about reaction content that ended with the two exchanging insults.

Furthermore, after the debate ended, Klein leaked a few screenshots of his conversation with the streamer, who appeared to show off his wealth.

In one of the messages, the former professional Overwatch player shared a picture of a very expensive watch on his wrist and claimed it was as expensive as Klein's house:

"And don't forget I got your whole house on my wrist."

The screenshots above not only account for the wristwatch joke made by Adept in her livestream but also the one that references xQc calling Klein insecure for leaking the DMs.

Adept and xQc have been in an on-and-off relationship for quite some time but had a very public fallout in 2022. Earlier this year, it was revealed that the two were going through a legal process to separate after the former claimed to have been married to the latter under Texas common law.