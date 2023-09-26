MPL SG Season 6 Week 3 updates: Homebois SG ends Team Flash's winning streak and more

Mobile Legends Bang Bang Professional League Singapore Season 6 (MPL SG Season 6) wrapped up its third week with exciting fluctuations in the league standings. Homebois SG climbed the ranks, defeating Team Flash and ending their winning streak, securing the third position. This defeat might prove difficult for Team Flash to cement their top position as RSG SG is only one point behind them.

RSG SG maintained their second position, claiming victory over Alchemy SG and Evil. The fourth week of the MPL SG Season 6 will be a thrilling spectacle as it decides the top four teams of the Regular Season. This article looks at the key highlights of MPL SG Season 6 Week 3 matches.

MPL SG Season 6 Week 3 Results

Standings after Week 3 (Image via Moonton Games)

Team Flash's unbeatable streak came to an end after they suffered a 1-2 loss against the Malaysian team, Homebois SG, on Day 1. However, they are still at the top with 15 points after winning a match against Vanguard Esports on Day 2.

RSG SG secured wins on both days against Alchemy SG and Evil, accumulating six points, which makes their total 14. With this win, they reduced the difference in points with Team Flash to one. Moreover, they are on a five-match winning streak since their first defeat against Team Flash.

Homebois SG at the third and Bleed Esports at fourth, with 12 points each, make up the top four teams of week 3. The former has faced victory in four matches and defeat in two, whereas the latter recorded three wins and three losses till the third week.

On the other hand, Alchemy SG won their first game of the MPL SG Season 6 against Vanguard Esports and scored their first point. However, they are still at the bottom, with Stellark SG ahead of them in seventh place with 3 points. All Week 3 matches concluded with Vanguard Esports in the sixth position (7 points) and Evil in the fifth (8 points).

Here are the Results of the MPL SG Season 6 Week 3 fixtures:

Saturday, September 23, 2023 (Week 3 Day 1)

Team Flash 2-0 Vanguard Esports

Vanguard Esports Alchemy SG 0-2 RSG SG

RSG SG Stellark SG 0-2 Homebois SG

Homebois SG Evil 2-1 Bleed Esports

Sunday, September 24, 2023 (Week 3, Day 2)

Vanguard Esports 2-1 Alchemy SG

Alchemy SG Homebois SG 2-1 Team Flash

Team Flash Bleed Esports 2-0 Stellark SG

Stellark SG RSG SG 2-0 Evil

MPL SG Season 6 Week 4: The penultimate week

MPL SG Season 6 week 4 fixtures (Image via Moonton Games)

The fourth week that concludes the Regular Season starts with RSG SG facing off against Stellark SG in the first match. It could be their chance to rise to the top of the MPL SG Season 6. However, it all depends on the result of the third match between Team Flash and Bleed Esports.

The league newcomers, Alchemy SG, will also be hoping to secure their first win of this season. That said, they will have to beat MPL SG veterans Evil in the second match of Week 4.

Here are the details of upcoming fixtures:

Saturday, September 30, 2023 (Week 4)

(All timings are in GMT+8)

Match 1 (10 am): Stellark SG vs. RSG SG

Stellark SG vs. RSG SG Match 2 (12:30 pm): Alchemy SG vs. Evil

Alchemy SG vs. Evil Match 3 (3 pm): Team Flash vs. Bleed Esports

Team Flash vs. Bleed Esports Match 4 (5:30 pm): Vanguard Esports vs. Homebois SG

Mobile Legends Bang Bang Professional League Singapore (MPL SG), organized by Moonton Games and Zenway Productions, is Singapore's only standalone pro esports league. The season's winner will bag a grand prize pool of SG$ 1,00,000 and represent Singapore at the M5 World Championship in the Philippines.