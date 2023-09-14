MrBeast allegedly spotted flying economy, fans call him "MrBroke"

A photo of a man sitting in an economy class flight seat is garnering a lot of attention on social media after many have pointed out his resemblance to popular YouTuber MrBeast. The post, shared extensively on X, has started a proper meme-fest on the platform, with fans wondering why the world-famous content creator has been traveling economy class.

Many think that Jimmy "MrBeast" may have plenty of reasons not to fly first class, with some even suggesting that it may have been for a YouTube video. A few have also stated that while there is a resemblance, it's probably not him in the photo. Regardless, the post has been dubbed "MrBroke" by the fans and has gained significant traction on social media.

"Doubt he’s broke": Tristan Tate weighs in on alleged photo of MrBeast taking an economy class flight

As one of the most popular YouTubers of all time who recently bagged yet another Creator of the Year award at the Streamy Awards, Jimmy is beloved worldwide not only for his videos but also because of the numerous charitable drives that he regularly runs or donates to.

On top of that, the creator is also an entrepreneur who has launched not one but two food brands. Although MrBeast has run into some controversy (lawsuits) regarding Beast Burger recently, the chocolate bar Feastables has only grown in demand, releasing in numerous countries worldwide.

As a result, many have deduced that either the man in the photo is not the famous YouTuber or he took the flight because it was convenient. Notably, despite his elaborate and highly expensive videos, MrBeast has publicly claimed to re-invest most profits towards making new videos.

A few have pointed out that maybe the content creator needed to travel and had to take an economy-class ticket out of necessity. Controversial internet personality Tristan Tate, who was recently charged with organized criminal activity and s*x trafficking in Romania, seems to agree.

In a reply to the photo, Tristan Tate wrote:

"Doubt he’s broke. 2 years ago I flew Ryanair from Bucharest to London. I was in a hurry last minute and needed to be there by the afternoon, no jets available so found a solution. Uncomfortable … but a solution."

Many seem to agree with this assessment:

Others still think it's not MrBeast in that picture.

Regardless, the resemblance has certainly caught the attention of the fans, and with more than 183 million subscribers on his main YouTube channel, such a buzz is quite normal. Readers might be interested to know more about how MrBeast himself mistook a stranger for Elon Musk and posted a picture with him on X.