“Yeah, maybe in like 20 years” - MrBeast hints at running for United States President position at 40

During the latest episode of the TMG podcast, October 6, 2022, Jimmy "MrBeast" explored the possibility of running for president at 40 to "fix" some crucial issues in the US.

(Timestamp - 1:13:59)

As per the YouTuber himself, he has already given it some thought and a big part of his promotional campaign would be branding how he can't be "bought". He noted:

"Yeah, maybe in like, 20 years, we’ll see."

Talking about how the country needs someone in power to fix its major issues, MrBeast noted:

Yeah, maybe in like, 20 years, we’ll see. Yeah, I wanna try to make a ton of money and then just give it all away right before I announce my campaign. Imagine I have 10 billion dollars and I just give it all away, and I’m just like, ‘I can’t be bought.’ I had it all. Give it all away. That’s pretty powerful. And then, instead of giving in to lobbyists or agendas, I just like, do whatever’s good for the American people. Sounds like it’d be a good idea.”

As per the YouTuber himself, he is gradually becoming mature enough to handle the responsibilities. He is even planning to wait till 40, as by then, most people in America will be around his age, thus increasing his chances. Continuing his train of thought, he further added:

"I think I could, to be honest. I think when I’m 40. Because I do think Presidents are just getting way too f**king old. Especially by then, a lot of the older people in America will die out and there will be more people around our age. I think we’re due for younger Presidents. I am tired of them always being in the 70s. So I think it would be fun to run when I'm like 40 or something like that.”

Notably, this isn't the first time Jimmy has hinted at running for the oval office. Back in 2020, taking to his official Twitter handle, the online personality brought up the topic. Addressing the issues prevalent back then, the YouTuber jokingly considered running for the position.

Jimmy hinted towards running for United States president back in 2020 (Image via MrBeast/Twitter)

Social media reacts to the podcast episode

As expected, the podcast episode was an instant hit, evoking a plethora of reactions online. At the time of writing, it has amassed a whopping 324k views and hundreds of comments.

The majority of viewers enjoyed the more "evil" side of MrBeast. Aside from that, many appreciated him for being extremely passionate and scrupulous when it came to content creation. Here's what they had to say:

Fans reaction (Image via TMG Studios/YouTube)

Evidently, MrBeast isn't the only online personality to explore a run for the presidency. YouTuber-turned-professional boxer Logan Paul has publicly considered the prospect on multiple occasions.

With that being said, it seems like both internet sensations are allowing themselves to progress with their work before jumping into politics.

