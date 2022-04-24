MrBeast reveals how his viral Squid Game video benefitted all participating creators

MrBeast's impact continues to spread even beyond the means of his own channel. In a recent tweet, the internet personality brought attention to creators who had participated and worked on his infamous remake of the Netflix original Squid Game last November.

MrBeast's tweet: "I love how the creators that helped us make squid game all got viral videos out of it 🥰"

Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson's viral video has amassed a grand total of 242 million views, but the YouTuber was happy to express that he definitely wasn't the only creator to benefit from the stunt's massive publicity:

"I love how the creators that helped us make Squid Game all got viral videos out of it."

The three creators he chose to shine a light on were YouTubers Matthew Beem, William Osman, and the creators behind SoKrispyMedia, Sam Wickert and Eric Leigh.

All three participants played an integral role in the creation and promotion of the YouTuber's rendition of the fan-favorite Korean thriller, as well as providing different behind-the-scenes footage to show how they made the challenge come to life.

Fans react to MrBeast's latest tweet

Many friends and fans were excited for the creators who benefitted from the impact of the Squid Game challenge. One fan was surprised that the YouTuber's video had such a great effect on others, but many agreed that the hard work and production quality was extremely deserving of all the views and praise.

Emily Saxton @ItsEmilySaxton @MrBeast Those are more views then my channel has ever gotten… good stuff for them. @MrBeast Those are more views then my channel has ever gotten… good stuff for them.

Evan Spieth @EvanSpieth1 @MrBeast That’s great that they were able to build such an amazing project @MrBeast That’s great that they were able to build such an amazing project

DragonACE_Live @dragonace_live @MrBeast Cool, I never realized that this video affected any creators other than you at all, but it’s cool that they got to work with you and got good videos out of it. @MrBeast Cool, I never realized that this video affected any creators other than you at all, but it’s cool that they got to work with you and got good videos out of it.

Others were also proud of MrBeast himself, revering him as their philantropic icon who was known to help others in a multitude of ways. From finances to something intangible like networking, the YouTuber's charity towards those with different types of needs is pretty priceless.

Regev Gur @RegevGur @MrBeast I love how you shout out for other creators. There is enough place for everyone and saying good things about others it’s the right thing to do. Keep it up 🥰 @MrBeast I love how you shout out for other creators. There is enough place for everyone and saying good things about others it’s the right thing to do. Keep it up 🥰

TheDogDad @TheDogDad_ @MrBeast Goes to show the true character of Mr. Beast (in a good way) He didn't do the Squid Game for himself. He knew all along that it would help other creators from the people who built it, to programing the blood, to the participants. Mr. Beast truly cares about helping others succeed @MrBeast Goes to show the true character of Mr. Beast (in a good way) He didn't do the Squid Game for himself. He knew all along that it would help other creators from the people who built it, to programing the blood, to the participants. Mr. Beast truly cares about helping others succeed

Kaya @Kayaalynnn MrBeast @MrBeast I love how the creators that helped us make squid game all got viral videos out of it 🥰 I love how the creators that helped us make squid game all got viral videos out of it 🥰 https://t.co/xoySjKlqcf I love when I see creators supporting people who support them!!! twitter.com/mrbeast/status… I love when I see creators supporting people who support them!!! twitter.com/mrbeast/status…

One fan was ecstatic to discover that the YouTuber had brought awareness and viewership to even more creators outside of the ones he had mentioned:

This prompted fans to remind one another about the "MrBeast effect." This is a phrase coined by avid fans and appears to parallel the butterfly effect: A chaos theory which states that small, seemingly trivial events may eventually snowball into larger consequences (positive or negative).

Although his cause isn't necessarily small or trivial, the impact that it has on the people around him is larger than life.

Almir Velovic @AlmirVela @MrBeast That here my gamers is what we call the MrBeast effect. @MrBeast That here my gamers is what we call the MrBeast effect.

On the other end of the scale, a few were skeptical about the YouTuber's intentions. Some believed that this was just an antic to regain attention and yet again put himself back in the spotlight to rake in more profit.

They essentially tried to accuse him of having ill-intent and piggybacking on other people's success for his own benefit.

carnivore vegan @blackvillstone @MrBeast You dont have to insert yourself everywhere...We know that they are viral thanks to you , let them have it @MrBeast You dont have to insert yourself everywhere...We know that they are viral thanks to you , let them have it

blindMMAFan @anayzio @MrBeast Did you ask them to wait a certain number of days before releasing to ensure your videos success @MrBeast Did you ask them to wait a certain number of days before releasing to ensure your videos success

Kyle Davis @TheDaringPastry @MrBeast Sounds like you about screwed over yourself and William Osman by giving him a project on crazy short notice. You seem to be really pushy with Ludwig, William and others ... I understand you get things done, but sometimes it is off-putting to see how things go down. @MrBeast Sounds like you about screwed over yourself and William Osman by giving him a project on crazy short notice. You seem to be really pushy with Ludwig, William and others ... I understand you get things done, but sometimes it is off-putting to see how things go down.

One fan pointed out that the majority of the comments were negative in nature, and trashed the YouTuber's choice of music for his videos.

Sneam ! @SneamArt @MrBeast Help why is almost every comment on here attacking you, someone said make better music @MrBeast Help why is almost every comment on here attacking you, someone said make better music 💀💀

To which he sort of had to agree with:

MrBeast @MrBeast @SneamArt To be fair, my music is trash @SneamArt To be fair, my music is trash

Others used the opportunity to share their silly challenge ideas for their favorite YouTuber's next grand video.

The YouTube star was pretty bewildered at the thought, though. Having elicited such an interesting discourse, it's suffice to say that MrBeast is never out of the headlines.

