MrBeast reveals how his viral Squid Game video benefitted all participating creators

MrBeast's impact continues to spread even beyond the means of his own channel. In a recent tweet, the internet personality brought attention to creators who had participated and worked on his infamous remake of the Netflix original Squid Game last November.
Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson's viral video has amassed a grand total of 242 million views, but the YouTuber was happy to express that he definitely wasn't the only creator to benefit from the stunt's massive publicity:
"I love how the creators that helped us make Squid Game all got viral videos out of it."
The three creators he chose to shine a light on were YouTubers Matthew Beem, William Osman, and the creators behind SoKrispyMedia, Sam Wickert and Eric Leigh.
All three participants played an integral role in the creation and promotion of the YouTuber's rendition of the fan-favorite Korean thriller, as well as providing different behind-the-scenes footage to show how they made the challenge come to life.
Fans react to MrBeast's latest tweet
Many friends and fans were excited for the creators who benefitted from the impact of the Squid Game challenge. One fan was surprised that the YouTuber's video had such a great effect on others, but many agreed that the hard work and production quality was extremely deserving of all the views and praise.
Others were also proud of MrBeast himself, revering him as their philantropic icon who was known to help others in a multitude of ways. From finances to something intangible like networking, the YouTuber's charity towards those with different types of needs is pretty priceless.
One fan was ecstatic to discover that the YouTuber had brought awareness and viewership to even more creators outside of the ones he had mentioned:
This prompted fans to remind one another about the "MrBeast effect." This is a phrase coined by avid fans and appears to parallel the butterfly effect: A chaos theory which states that small, seemingly trivial events may eventually snowball into larger consequences (positive or negative).
Although his cause isn't necessarily small or trivial, the impact that it has on the people around him is larger than life.
On the other end of the scale, a few were skeptical about the YouTuber's intentions. Some believed that this was just an antic to regain attention and yet again put himself back in the spotlight to rake in more profit.
They essentially tried to accuse him of having ill-intent and piggybacking on other people's success for his own benefit.
One fan pointed out that the majority of the comments were negative in nature, and trashed the YouTuber's choice of music for his videos.
To which he sort of had to agree with:
Others used the opportunity to share their silly challenge ideas for their favorite YouTuber's next grand video.
The YouTube star was pretty bewildered at the thought, though. Having elicited such an interesting discourse, it's suffice to say that MrBeast is never out of the headlines.