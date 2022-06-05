Watch: MrBeast sends Matthew Beem to his private island in search of treasure

Jimmy "MrBeast" sent fellow YouTuber Matthew Beem to a private island he purchased for a YouTube video. He told Matthew to stay on the island for a few days and search for a hidden treasure chest.

When he and his friends got there, they had to survive on their own until they found the treasure chest. On the second day, Matthew found it in the jungle.

"I found it! Let's see what's inside!"

MrBeast sends Matthew Beem to his private island

The YouTuber and entrepreneur had sent a video to his friend and fellow YouTuber Matthew Beem, inviting him to set sail for his private island and search for buried treasure.

"I may or may not have buried it, but there's a treasure chest there. Matthew, good luck in finding it."

Story continues below ad

Matthew accepted the challenge, bringing along his friends Bryan and Cheyenne to help him look for the treasure. He let fans know that he was on the island for a couple of days on Twitter, explaining the gap in his upload schedule.

Matthew Beem @MatthewBeem



(Tweeted from No new video today. Recording 3 of our biggest videos of all time! We will be back next week to never missing a Tuesday upload!!(Tweeted from @MrBeast island) No new video today. Recording 3 of our biggest videos of all time! We will be back next week to never missing a Tuesday upload!!(Tweeted from @MrBeast island) https://t.co/W2Qa7OTBm0

They were brought to the island by boat and then left there by the driver, having to fend for themselves until they found the treasure chest.

On the island was a small jungle, multiple caves, and beaches with wild pigs roaming them. After searching around the island for most of the first day, they tried to camp on the beach by starting a fire. It took them a long time and multiple tries, but they were finally able to get the fire going to keep themselves warm overnight. For food, they cracked open some coconuts they found in the trees on the beach.

Story continues below ad

The next day, they explored a cave they couldn't go into previously because of the high tide, but there was no treasure inside of it. They also observed some of the wild pigs on the beach, some of them swimming surprisingly far out into the sea.

As his friends resorted to digging many holes on the beach, Matthew went into the jungle in hopes of finding the treasure chest there. Eventually, he did find it and excitedly rushed towards it to see what treasure resided inside.

As he opened the chest, he was surprised to find that the only things inside it were sand and a piece of paper instructing him to subscribe to MrBeast's YouTube channel.

"'Congratulations, now subscribe to MrBeast.' What?"

While he may have been a little disappointed that his efforts didn't pay off, Matthew did direct his viewers to subscribe to MrBeast.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far