“Just wanted photo with a tall white guy”: MrBeast shares a hilarious experience he had in India

Popular YouTuber Jimmy "MrBeast" let fans know that he was currently visiting India. While it's not confirmed if he's planning a video or anything bigger during his time in India, it would be hard to believe that he doesn't have anything in the works.

Although he didn't share any further details about what he was doing in India, MrBeast did share a story from his travels. He said that someone approached him and asked for a picture. The YouTuber asked his translator to ask the stranger if they were familiar with his videos. However, the stranger responded that he had no clue who the YouTuber was, saying they only wanted a picture with a "tall white guy."

Some keen-eyed fans watching the YouTuber's social media presence noted that he appeared to either be in New Delhi or Mumbai based on photos he took shortly after landing in the country. While it would make sense for him to be in either city, considering they are some of the biggest cities in India, it would be understandable if he didn't want to share his exact location.

Although he did not reveal any YouTube-related plans, he did share the story of an interaction he had with a local during his travels. While he did not reveal his location, he said that he was walking around on the street when someone approached him to ask for a picture. The YouTuber had a translator on standby, and after agreeing to take the photo, he asked the translator to ask if the stranger was familiar with his YouTube videos.

Even in other countries, MrBeast gets recognized in public. He has a massive online presence, including his main YouTube channel, which holds over 100 million subscribers. However, this was not the case in this situation. The local said that he had no idea who MrBeast was and only asked him for a photo because he was a tall white guy.

It is quite common for white tourists to be asked for photos by locals in other countries, especially if they are above average height. MrBeast would fall into this category, and he stated that he was 6'4" when a fan asked him underneath the original tweet.

While some people tend to exaggerate their height when asked about it, this number is fairly consistent with other online estimates of his height, which typically fall in the 6'2" to 6'3" range. This makes MrBeast about half a foot taller than the national average for men in the United States and ten inches taller than the average male height in India.

