"It's a video game": MultiVersus community reacts after Velma's super move undergoes changes following cries of racism 

MultiVersus has made a significant modification to one of its characters in the form of Velma, which has got the community divided about what they think of it. One of Velma's most iconic characteristics is calling the cops in the cartoon. A move inspired by it was added to the game, which seemed quite curious.

However, developer Player First Games has removed the mechanic following an update. While such changes should be normal, one portion of the community feels that this results from the cancel culture at its best. MultiVersus has gained immense popularity due to its gameplay and characters.

But the latest incident has confused some who felt there was barely any need for it. They also felt that the mechanic was iconic when considering Velma and her actions in the Scooby-Doo cartoon. Naturally, players have taken to social media to express their thoughts about the situation.

MultiVersus community reacts after Velma loses her ability to "call the cops" in-game

Initially, Velma managed to call the police as part of her special move. Triggering the move would have a cartoonish police car appear in the game, and the initial reception was quite positive. However, the developers have gone back on their original plans and have now removed the mechanic.

Based on anecdotes on social media, it appears that the protests might have been there based on some complaints of racism. This is purely down to interpreting a screenshot of the game and is not officially stated. However, Player First Games has avoided confusion altogether by changing the move.

Players took to social media to react to the latest change with all the recent developments. One Twitter user criticized the cancel culture in recent times as they felt it has become easy for people to oppose anything they don't like. It will reach a level where some might choose not to do basic things like paying taxes on time.

Scotty Brooks @ScottyBrooks4 @pcgamer This cancel culture wave, where somebody is offended by everything needs to end. Or better yet start being offended by taxes, low wages, terrible land lords, cost of food, etc and actually make a real change. @pcgamer This cancel culture wave, where somebody is offended by everything needs to end. Or better yet start being offended by taxes, low wages, terrible land lords, cost of food, etc and actually make a real change.

Another user countered by stating that nobody in the MultiVersus community tried to 'cancel' Velma anyway. The developers have made the changes more sense, according to the person who supported the modification.

Wulpes || MVS @wulpesvulpes @ScottyBrooks4 @pcgamer huh? I’ve been in the multiversus community since the game came out and not a single person has tried to ‘cancel’ it… it was just changed to make more sense…. You’re so sensitive?? @ScottyBrooks4 @pcgamer huh? I’ve been in the multiversus community since the game came out and not a single person has tried to ‘cancel’ it… it was just changed to make more sense…. You’re so sensitive??

One Twitter user had to explain how the earlier move wasn't racial. It was a recreation of an iconic scene that was common in all the Scooby-Doo cartoons and was strictly associated with the character.

Sentai Audio Boi @sentaiaudio @blackfiresign @pcgamer Have you actually ever watch Scooby-Doo? They are amateur detectives. they are teenagers. But they're doing what actual detectives do because they're not legally allowed to arrest people who've committed a crime. I really want you to consider what at you just wrote 🤣🤣 @blackfiresign @pcgamer Have you actually ever watch Scooby-Doo? They are amateur detectives. they are teenagers. But they're doing what actual detectives do because they're not legally allowed to arrest people who've committed a crime. I really want you to consider what at you just wrote 🤣🤣

Some believe Warner Bros and its associates don't want any controversy and thus make the changes before someone opposes it vehemently.

While one person understands the rationale behind the change, they still find it absurd, given that MultiVersus is a video game. Velma's mechanic is also quite natural and not created forcefully by any means.

Johnnie Rolle 3rd @Jayrol3 @pcgamer I understand but still it's just a video game, they're teens who are detectives Velma isn't an "karen" the move happens to be iconic to the cartoon. @pcgamer I understand but still it's just a video game, they're teens who are detectives Velma isn't an "karen" the move happens to be iconic to the cartoon.

One person wants politics to be kept out of video games so that the designers and developers can show their utmost creativity.

Drake Silvestro @The_DAS_804 @pcgamer I find this dumb, keep politics out of gaming and just let creativity run free @pcgamer I find this dumb, keep politics out of gaming and just let creativity run free

The removed move has been returned to the game thanks to a mod. This reiterated one player's claim that removing it was a waste of time and energy and that someone would bring it back using mods.

Toastyシ🇺🇸 @GlassJoeTM @pcgamer Why even change it? They already made the model and animations, and the gang called the police on people in the original show. This was just a waste of time and effort, and someone's inevitably going to mod it back in. @pcgamer Why even change it? They already made the model and animations, and the gang called the police on people in the original show. This was just a waste of time and effort, and someone's inevitably going to mod it back in.

One player is more receptive to the latest change as they feel it represents the entire gang better. After the change, the Mystery Machine appears instead of the police car.

Video games are no longer tools for pure enjoyment; some even carry social messages in modern times. MultiVersus might be geared more towards casual fun, but this incident is another example where not everything is binary.

Expectations are that the change will avoid any potential controversy that could have been created later. It remains to be seen how the changes will affect the community in the long run.

