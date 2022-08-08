MultiVersus Season 1: Expected release date, new characters, Battle Pass details, and more

MultiVersus has quickly become one of the most popular fighting games since its beta was released last month. To make things even more exciting for players, the title is set to receive its Season 1 update very soon, marking the title's proper release.

Season 1 of the fighting game will introduce a ton of updates to the live-service title, including new playable characters and a Battle Pass.

MultiVersus @multiversus #Evo2022 Feast your eyes on this, MVPs: our Season 1 Snapshot! Stay tuned for an official Season 1 announcement date, coming very soon. #MultiVersus Feast your eyes on this, MVPs: our Season 1 Snapshot! Stay tuned for an official Season 1 announcement date, coming very soon. #MultiVersus #Evo2022 https://t.co/A5ObXKN7V6

The new content is something that fans of the title have been anticipating for quite some time now, and it’s expected that from August 16, 2022, they will be able to get their hands on all the new additions making their way to the game.

While the initial drop was supposed to happen tomorrow, i.e., August 9, 2022, the Season 1 release was delayed by what many in the community are anticipating to be for a week. However, the delay will not be a significant one, and fans aren’t complaining about trying out the upcoming characters and the new Battle Pass a bit later.

What will be included in MultiVersus Season 1?

1) A new Battle Pass

With the Season 1 update, MultiVersus will be getting a new Battle Pass, whose details and content are yet to be officially revealed by the developers. However, the community is aware that the pass will cost 950 Gleamium ($9.99) and will feature 50 tiers of unlockable content.

Players can look forward to a fair bit of cosmetic drops and other in-game content once the season becomes live.

The Season 1 Battle Pass will have significantly more content than what the preseason pass introduced. The previous pass had only 15 tiers, cost 300 Glaemium, and featured limited content as a sort of test run before the official release.

2) New Characters and Cosmetics

Season 1 will also be introducing new characters to the MultiVersus lineup. Fans are already aware that Rick and Morty from the iconic animated series will make their way to the title. However, it’s still unclear if they will drop on the very day that the new season goes live or if they will be available a few days after the official launch.

While Rick already has his cameos in the game, Morty is yet to make an appearance, and with the Season 1 drop delay, it will take a bit longer to make his way to the character lineup.

Apart from the new characters, Player First has also revealed the inclusion of new cosmetics in the Season 1 snapshot, with alternate variants for Lebron James and Bugs Bunny set to be released in-game.

3) New Ranked Mode

A whole new competitive mode will also be one of the highlighting features of the new season. Apart from the Ranked multiplayer mode, the developers have also teased a new mode called Classic Arcade.

While details are scarce at the moment, MultiVersus players can expect a plethora of new content when Season 1 is released.

