My Nintendo Store downtime today (April 24, 2025): When will servers be back up?

My Nintendo Store downtime today is now underway (started at 4:55 UTC/ 12:55 EST). The My Nintendo Store, as well as online services for Nintendo Switch exclusive games Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, were put on hold for a while. Even though the maintenance for both games is now complete, the store might still take some time before it becomes properly functioning again.

Ad

This was officially confirmed by Nintendo via a social media post that they recently uploaded on X. Even though the post was in Japanese, when translated to English, it read:

"We are currently conducting emergency maintenance on the My Nintendo Store. We apologize for the inconvenience, but please wait a while until the maintenance is complete."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Note: Even though the maintainance time downtime is said to end at 2:00 ET, it could be extended if there are any unforeseen circumstances.

Nintendo online services for Mario Kart 8 and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate are already back up

Even though Nintendo's official website claimed that the maintainance downtime for both the games will take place till 2:00 AM ET, the services for both the games are already back up. This has been confirmed by an unofficial source on X as well- a page that posts updates regarding Nintendo servers' maintaince and outages.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Even though Nintendo has not officially stated any specific time when the servers will be back up, we can expect it to be perfectly working again in the next hour or two (based on previous downtimes).

Check out our other Nintendo-related articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarthak Khanna Sarthak is an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, specializing in the Gaming division. With a passion for all things gaming, Sarthak covers the latest trends, updates, and in-depth analysis of the gaming world.



Sarthak's passion for gaming ignited the most when he got his hands on the iconic Far Cry 3. Still a die-hard fan of the Far Cry series, in his free time he likes to explore the Night City and even Los Santos for a change. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.