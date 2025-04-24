My Nintendo Store downtime today (April 24, 2025): When will servers be back up?

My Nintendo Store downtime today is now underway (started at 4:55 UTC/ 12:55 EST). The My Nintendo Store, as well as online services for Nintendo Switch exclusive games Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, were put on hold for a while. Even though the maintenance for both games is now complete, the store might still take some time before it becomes properly functioning again.
This was officially confirmed by Nintendo via a social media post that they recently uploaded on X. Even though the post was in Japanese, when translated to English, it read:
"We are currently conducting emergency maintenance on the My Nintendo Store. We apologize for the inconvenience, but please wait a while until the maintenance is complete."
Note: Even though the maintainance time downtime is said to end at 2:00 ET, it could be extended if there are any unforeseen circumstances.
Nintendo online services for Mario Kart 8 and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate are already back up
Even though Nintendo's official website claimed that the maintainance downtime for both the games will take place till 2:00 AM ET, the services for both the games are already back up. This has been confirmed by an unofficial source on X as well- a page that posts updates regarding Nintendo servers' maintaince and outages.
Even though Nintendo has not officially stated any specific time when the servers will be back up, we can expect it to be perfectly working again in the next hour or two (based on previous downtimes).
