  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • My Nintendo Store downtime today (April 24, 2025): When will servers be back up?

My Nintendo Store downtime today (April 24, 2025): When will servers be back up?

By Sarthak Khanna
Modified Apr 24, 2025 06:00 GMT
My Nintendo Store is down at the moment for maintainance (Image via Nintendo)
My Nintendo Store is down at the moment for maintenance (Image via Nintendo)

My Nintendo Store downtime today is now underway (started at 4:55 UTC/ 12:55 EST). The My Nintendo Store, as well as online services for Nintendo Switch exclusive games Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, were put on hold for a while. Even though the maintenance for both games is now complete, the store might still take some time before it becomes properly functioning again.

Ad

This was officially confirmed by Nintendo via a social media post that they recently uploaded on X. Even though the post was in Japanese, when translated to English, it read:

"We are currently conducting emergency maintenance on the My Nintendo Store. We apologize for the inconvenience, but please wait a while until the maintenance is complete."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Note: Even though the maintainance time downtime is said to end at 2:00 ET, it could be extended if there are any unforeseen circumstances.

Nintendo online services for Mario Kart 8 and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate are already back up

Even though Nintendo's official website claimed that the maintainance downtime for both the games will take place till 2:00 AM ET, the services for both the games are already back up. This has been confirmed by an unofficial source on X as well- a page that posts updates regarding Nintendo servers' maintaince and outages.

Ad
Ad

Even though Nintendo has not officially stated any specific time when the servers will be back up, we can expect it to be perfectly working again in the next hour or two (based on previous downtimes).

Check out our other Nintendo-related articles here:

About the author
Sarthak Khanna

Sarthak Khanna

Sarthak is an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, specializing in the Gaming division. With a passion for all things gaming, Sarthak covers the latest trends, updates, and in-depth analysis of the gaming world.

Sarthak's passion for gaming ignited the most when he got his hands on the iconic Far Cry 3. Still a die-hard fan of the Far Cry series, in his free time he likes to explore the Night City and even Los Santos for a change.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Aatreyee Aich
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications