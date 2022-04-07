"Welcome to 76.2 FM": Myth performs a one man radio show on livestream

Ali "Myth" is a man of many voices, and he continues to highlight his immaculate talent as a voice actor and comic while being one of the most popular and skilled Fornite players to exist on the live-streaming platform.

Not too long ago, Myth was seen enacting a role played by the legendary actor Heath Ledger as took on the role of the Joker when he played Fortnite with HasanAbi and Ludwig.

During one of his recent streams, the former member of Team SoloMid (TSM) took on the persona of a deeply voiced radio jockey and hosted a one-man radio show which left fans amazed.

Introducing his new skit, the Twitch streamer started off by saying:

"Welcome to 76.2 FM, late night jam, with your host Ali Kabbani, that's me baby!"

Myth gives an advice to a "caller" during his new skit on stream

The full vod for this clip is not available due to DMCA reasons. One redditor has given the following reason for this:

The former Fortnite professional player hosted one of his most recent livestreams on April 7, 2022, where he interacted with his chat members and played some fun games during the entirety of his stream.

One of the highlights from the same stream was when the streamer took on the role of a radio jockey and presented a one-man radio show, playing as both the host and the caller.

The Twitch content creator started off with a minute-long skit after he introduced the caller:

"Caller number 5, you're on the line! What's going on in your life, baby?"

Now taking on the persona of Caller number 5, Myth hid one side of his face and started to roleplay as a female caller:

"So, listen Ali. My man, he is silly, okay? He comes up and he is talking all this s**t about how I am not the right woman, about how I am not doing what I need to do in the household, but he isn't even putting the money on the table!"

Continuing to play the role of the female caller, the Twitch streamer said:

"I've been working the job and supporting both of us and he is talking like s**t!"

Flipping his persona to that of the radio jockey and the host of FM, Myth said:

"Listen here, baby. Alright? You need to tell your man to step the f**k down. You are the one wearing pants in the household, baby. You understand?"

Transitioning to a female caller for the last time, the streamer exclaimed:

"Yeah, I understand. Thank you Ali!"

Changing his role to the host of FM and going on to finish the one-man skit, Myth hilariously concluded by saying:

"No problem, baby. Go whoop his a**."

Fans react to the streamer's skit

Fans and audiences on Reddit were impressed by the way the streamer presented himself and embodied the various personas.

Some compared the Twitch content creator to xQc.

This is not the first time the Twitch streamer has taken on the role of someone else and impersonated them. Back in March, the content creator perfectly impersonated various beauty and style gurus and judged Imane "Pokimane's" attire that she wore for the Streamer Awards 2022.

Edited by Mayank Shete