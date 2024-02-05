"N3on could slap me and I wouldn't even hit him back" - NLE Choppa says he is "not a bully" following his recent interaction with Kick streamer

American rapper NLE Choppa has addressed the community following his recent interaction with Ragnesh "N3on." For context, on February 2, 2024, a moment from the Kick streamer's broadcast garnered attention on X when he "got pressed" by NLE Choppa. The latter claimed that he was "supposed to get paid" and that Ragnesh "owed him some money."

Here's what NLE Choppa was heard saying:

"Hey bro, you f**ked up one of my shows, bruh. (The Kick streamer responds, 'Your show? Wait, what did I do?') They said you was on live and they raided the whole hotel and the whole show got canceled. You got swatted, on god. I was supposed to get paid. So low-key, you owe me some money. Just low-key."

The Indian-American personality was eventually escorted out by his security personnel, and the livestream abruptly concluded.

In a tweet posted on February 5, 2024, NLE Choppa urged N3on to inform his fans that he did not "press him." He also said he was "joking" about the streamer owing him money.

Claiming that he was "not a bully," the Memphis, Tennessee native wrote:

"N3on, tell your fans I ain't pull a Drako on you nor did I press you. I told Neon he owes me money jokingly and even he knew I was joking with him. I don't even press people of Neon's stature, I’m not a bully. N3on could slap me and I wouldn't even hit him back. Y'all trippin'."

"Looks like N3on's got a better defense squad than half the celebrities" - Fans react to NLE Choppa's address following his recent interaction with the Kick streamer

NLE Choppa's tweet in which he addressed controversy involving him and the Kick streamer

NLE Choppa's tweet about his recent interaction with the Kick streamer has received quite a lot of attention on X. User @Drezinhos believed that the rapper yielded to the 19-year-old:

X user @Drezinhos commented that NLE Choppa "folded to" the Kick streamer

One netizen asked NLE Choppa to apologize publicly:

X user @ugo_himself's comment

According to X user @franklyankish, Ragnesh had "better" security than celebrities. They added:

"Looks like N3on's got a better defense squad than half the celebrities out there. If N3on's slapping, it's probably because you owe him a steak, not cash!"

X user @franklyankish's comment

Meanwhile, one community member questioned whether NLE Choppa was "okay" with the internet personality "slapping" him:

X user @jarvismtillman's comment

Some of the more pertinent responses were along these lines:

Ragnesh is one of the biggest Just Chatting and IRL streamers on Kick, having over 265,750 followers on his channel. He made headlines on January 28, 2024, when rumors about his girlfriend, Sam Frank, allegedly cheating on him surfaced on X.