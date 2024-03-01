"Never seen an apology so self-centered": Shelby Shubble criticizes Wilbur Soot's apology, pushes back against his comments about consent

Shelby Grace, aka Shubble, has addressed Wilbur Soot's apology from a couple of days ago in a written statement shared on her official account on X. Wilbur's response to the allegations of abuse had elicited quite a negative response from a majority of the community and Shelby herself has criticized it in her latest post, describing it as "self-centered."

For those out of the loop, last week, Grace accused William Patrick Spencer Gold, better known by his online alias Wilbut Soot, of being abusive during their relationship. Considering how popular William is in the Minecraft community, the news garnered a lot of attention from fans, and he issued an apology.

However, his response has not gone down well, and Shubble pushed back against some of the comments he made in the statement, especially surrounding the topic of consent surrounding biting her. Before that, however, she called it out for being self-centered, noting that Wilbur Soot had not even mentioned her name:

"Quite frankly I've never seen an apology so self centered. It seems to purposely misconstrue the issue I very clearly laid out. My issue was not with being bit. It was with being HURT. And to vaguely apologize for "any hurt" while knowing we needed a safe word because I was being hurt so often by accident, and I continued to be hurt daily, is incredibly disrespectful. But not more disrespectful than not even saying my name."

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of physical abuse.

"He either didn't take my pleas for it to stop seriously, or he didn't hear them at all": Shubble opens up about Wilbur Soot's alleged abuse

Expand Tweet

As mentioned before, the whole controversy since the allegations were made public has been the talk of the Minecraft community, with several popular content creators responding and giving their takes. While some, like Tommyinnit, have not addressed it properly, instead asking people to support Shubble, people like Tubbo have actively called out Wilbur Soot online, especially after he released the apology.

While the allegations against him were manifold, a key point being discussed by the fans was that William allegedly bit Shelby without consent. However, in his apology, he claimed that the biting was consensual, causing a lot of drama. Shubble responded to those claims, denying the existence of any textual evidence about her having consented to those actions:

"Not only are there no dms whatsoever where it is expressed that I enjoy being hurt by my partner, to imply there was consent in text over an issue that entirely happened in person, where every conversation about it happened in person, is ridiculous."

Shubble continued explaining that she hated being covered in bruises from Wilbur Soot's biting, accusing him of not listening to her "pleas for it to stop":

"He knows how often I asked for him to stop hurting me, that I didn't like it and that I didn't like being covered in bruises all the time. Entirely why he switched to biting my legs, so no one would think I looked abused. But he continued to hurt me. He either didn't take my pleas for it to stop seriously, or he didn't hear them at all."

Shubble went on to thank her fans and apologized to fellow streamers and content creators who have been caught up in the crossfire of the allegations, noting that many of them were Wilbur Soot's friends. However, Shelby remained firm and ended her address by stating that actions have consequences:

"You cannot treat people this way without consequence. You cannot pretend you don't know the harm you cause. You cannot pretend going to therapy fixes all past mistakes. All of the love that's been shared for me over the past few days, is for every victim of abuse. Our lives are forever changed by these experiences."

Shubble also noted that after Wilbur Soot's alleged abuse, she has been having memory problems and ended on a high note talking about recovery:

"I now struggle with memory problems and extreme anxiety. And it may be awhile before I feel fully like myself, whoever she is. But I know I have my spark back. Please remember how brave and how strong you are. We shouldn't be expected to be silent when we are mistreated."

Fans have rallied behind the Twitch streamer, praising Shubble for standing tall and talking about her abuse. Here are some general reactions to the post after she spoke out against Wilbur Soot's apology, with some popular Minecraft streamers, such as Ranboo, adding their voices of support.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

For a full timeline of Shubble's abuse allegations against Wilbur Soot, read our comprehensive piece on the scandal here.